Editorial: Representation in literature is key to educating a more diverse student body

The U.S. Census Bureau predicts that by 2044, over half of the country's population will belong to a minority group. As the nation continues to diversify, it is necessary for students to see themselves represented in books, stories and narratives in classrooms.
Many K-12 educators have criticized the overrepresentation of white authors in school curriculums, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. As a result, literary movements have erupted across the U.S.
The Shorthorn editorial board agrees that diverse classroom literature is necessary to create culturally relevant education that adequately reflects the current and growing population.
It’s important to realize that books are part of systemic issues, said Liz Phipps Soeiro, an elementary school librarian in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Classroom reading lists often still look like they did in the ’70s, but students need opportunities to see themselves navigate a more diverse world, according to an article from Harvard Ed. Magazine.
Arlington Independent School District has some of the most ethnically diverse schools in Texas. UTA reported 25.3% Hispanic, 15.8% African American and 10% Asian undergraduate enrollment in fall 2020, and the university ranks among the highest for diversity in higher education.
Despite an increasingly diverse population, minorities are underrepresented in publishing, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Black, Latino and Native American authors wrote only 7% of children’s books published in 2017.
Diversity in literature is important for all students, not just students of color, to gain perspective. Creating multicultural awareness fosters inclusivity and encourages acceptance of differences, according to the Drexel University School of Education.
The Shorthorn editorial board recognizes cultural diversity and agrees that more ethnically diverse authors should be included in education curriculums.
Students and faculty can join the diverse literature movement by starting conversations with administrators, school boards, districts and the state about their concerns and show support by using social media hashtags like #DisruptTexts and #OwnVoices.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Katecey Harrell; Editor-in-Chief Cecilia Lenzen; associate news editor Spencer Brewer; Samantha Knowles, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Adrian Rodriguez; news reporter Thevnin Rumende; and copy editor Jill Bold.
