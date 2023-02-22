Editorial: Recent train derailments highlight issues within U.S. rail industry

Recent train derailments have led to toxic chemicals leaking into the environment and have demonstrated the U.S.’ carelessness in handling railway safety measures.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that these incidents can be prevented if more regulations on the transportation of toxic chemicals and better safety measures on railways are implemented. By having more rules and regulations in place, these incidents can be limited, therefore protecting rail workers, drivers and the environment.
On Feb. 3, a freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, which caused 38 out of 150 rail cars to derail. A fire ensued that damaged another 12. The cars were carrying chemicals and combustible materials, one of which being vinyl chloride, a flammable, colorless gas.
Immediately after the derailment, 1,500 to 2,000 citizens in the area were ordered to evacuate. The evacuation orders were extended Feb. 6, and citizens did not return until Feb. 8, according to The New York Times.
This is not the first case of accidents on rail systems in the U.S. that had deadly consequences.
Another train derailed Feb. 13, this time in Splendora, Texas, northeast of Houston. The train was carrying household chemicals, some of which were aerosol cans and paint. The 18-wheeler involved spilled oil and gasoline, but no other chemicals were reported to have leaked.
These incidents add to proof of the danger of the nation’s rail industry. While the Federal Railroad Administration recognized rail transportation as “the safest method of moving large quantities of chemicals over long distances,” it also recognized that the number of cars containing hazardous materials involved in derailments had increased to 6,204 by 2021 compared to 1,411 in 1986.
Despite improved safety in the past few years, more can be done to increase protections that can prevent these incidents. Currently, over 1,000 trains derail every year of the 21st century in the U.S., according to data from the Federal Railroad Administration.
In 2019, the Railroad Workers United attributed the spike in train derailments to the implementation of precision scheduled railroading. The new service model aims to add more cars that could carry a variety of materials to one particular train rather than moving shorter trains that only carry one particular material.
This is not the only case of rail companies taking measures to increase profits. Last December, freight-hauling railroad Union Pacific, whose trains often run through Arlington, announced its vision of having one expeditor conducting the train.
But one person can’t maintain the safety of a locomotive and inspect it, especially with increasing freight sizes. Instead, regulators should listen to rail workers and finalize a rule mandating a minimum of two people per crew on trains. At the same time, workers should be considered paid sick leave and other measures to reduce burnout on the rails.
The investigation of the Ohio train derailment is still ongoing, but it appears from residence surveillance that a wheel bearing was in the final stages of overheat failure moments before the derailment occurred, potentially causing the entire incident, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
The sheer size of 150 cars also factors into the severity of the derailment. The longer and heavier the train is, the more damage it puts on both itself and the rail systems, said Jared Cassity, legislative director for SMART-Transportation Division, to Politico in February.
In Texas, the semi-truck was struck by the train at a crossroads. There were no barrier arms, which typically signal the arrival of an incoming train, just a yield sign. By simply having a barrier and having rules where barriers are required at all crossings, this accident could have been avoided as long as the driver was obeying the signs.
No matter the outcome of the Ohio derailment investigation, the federal government should look more into improving rail safety overall, considering the aforementioned number of derailments in this century and the spike in cars containing hazardous materials involved in derailments.
Considering the train in Ohio was not listed as part of “a high-hazard flammable train,” first responders were unprepared at the scene. The Department of Transportation should direct its agency to expand the definition to include all trains carrying hazardous compounds to ensure that people are better prepared to respond to such incidents in the future.
Also, the Biden administration should consider reversing the Trump administration’s decision to allow transporting highly explosive liquefied natural gas by rail. It can also require rail companies to deploy heat sensors that detect overheated bearings in case of potential accidents.
Finally, citizens should look to support workers who advocate for changes to be made to the railroad industry and more federal direction and regulation. In Arlington, a separated air hose caused a Union Pacific train to derail in 2012, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. While the cars were transporting corn syrup and no one was hurt from the incident, it’s a warning that an unsafe rail system has affected the city before.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that while many derailments happen due to unavoidable circumstances, the U.S. can implement more measures to prevent as many from happening as possible. There’s an obvious problem within the rail industry’s safety procedures if over 1,000 cases of derailments have been recorded each year for the past 22 years.
It shouldn’t take toxic chemicals floating in the air and damaging the community for the government to protect its people.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Isaac Appelt; design editor Claudia Humphrey; copy editor Chris Huddleston and engagement producer Roulette Hendricks.
