Throughout its 129 years, The Battalion, Texas A&M University’s student publication, has produced multiple outstanding print issues and nurtured great talents in journalism.
So when news broke recently that Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks demanded The Battalion to stop printing and transition to fully online publishing, her decision faced criticism from the A&M student body and those involved with student publications nationwide.
Less than 24 hours later, Banks informed The Battalion they could continue producing print issues until the semester ends. On Feb. 14, she issued a press release announcing the creation of a working group in the Department of Journalism that would provide alternative solutions for A&M’s student publication to resume print production again. The working group will have two student leaders from The Battalion and their adviser, Douglas Pils.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board appreciates Banks and her fellow A&M administrators for making reevaluation initiatives regarding the decision to stop The Battalion from printing.However, the situation wouldn’t have progressed this far had the A&M administration consulted multiple sources before making the initial decision.
One of Banks’ reasons to cease The Battalion’s print production was that most people consume news digitally. She cited data from Pew Research Center in January 2021 which showed that 86% of Americans follow news from a digital device.
What Banks said isn’t inaccurate. Print production is not as strong as it once was. In the same report from Pew, only 32% of people said they consumed news through printed newspapers, which is less than radio, television and smartphone.
The estimated total U.S. daily newspaper circulation in 2020 for both print and digital hovered around 25 million during the week, the lowest it’s ever been since 1940, according to another report by Pew in June 2021.
For most student publications, the process of putting a print issue together is a good learning experience for any future journalist: Editors debate what stories should be on the rack for a week, reporters conduct interviews and write to get the stories in, then an entire team works on many aspects: design, photos, advertising, writing, editing, proofing and more to put together a weekly print edition before the printer’s deadline.
Digital deadlines, meanwhile, are more flexible, so it doesn’t foster the same time management.
This is why student newspapers are essential. It’s where students can learn lessons and gain more experience before graduating and working at other professional publications.
Besides, The Battalion’s print funding comes exclusively from their advertisement sales. The student journalists at A&M used the funding to create opportunities, build funding, manage print production costs and handle any consequences considering their content is not controlled by the university.
When Banks talked about her decision, she first told The Battalion she’s not a journalist and doesn’t understand why print production is crucial.
One doesn’t necessarily have to be a journalist to make decisions regarding student publications. Regardless of anybody’s occupation, nobody can understand how any job functions before they actually work in the field. But Banks has an administrative team that she should have consulted or at least The Battalion staff before making any major decision regarding the paper.
Banks’ later decision to get feedback and learn about the journalism industry was overdue, but people should welcome it nonetheless.
It’s refreshing to see people step up to protect The Battalion’s print production in response to the initial decision. Both the Texas A&M Student Senate and Faculty Senate expressed support for the student publication.
The student body also demonstrated a silent protest at the Texas A&M Board of Regents on Feb. 17. Its journalism professors also spoke to The Battalion to express their disbelief in the situation.
Statewide, multiple news outlets like The Dallas Morning News, The Eagle, Houston Chronicle, Texas Tribune and KAGS covered the announcement or expressed support for The Battalion’s print production.
The reaction toward Banks’ mishaps is a step in recognizing the power of student journalism and local news in general. The Battalion, among many other student publications, are producing quality print content that should be encouraged, cherished and supported.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes people need great journalism more than ever amid political controversies and misinformation. Journalists working on delivering neutral news and giving the public options to form their own judgment should be more welcomed.
The stories students write, the ideas they come up with and the print editions they put together: those experiences from student publications. University journalism departments have nurtured generations of journalists — and they should not be stopped any time soon.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter. Perez was not present for this editorial decision, and copy desk chief Jill Bold filled in.
