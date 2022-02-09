Editorial: Politics should be about championing equality rather than prioritizing identity

Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the Supreme Court on Jan. 27, eyes are on President Joe Biden to see who he will nominate as Breyer’s replacement. Biden has several options, and the potential to make history with his pick.
Biden then publicly promised to pick a Black woman for the position on the same day Breyer’s retirement was announced.
“The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity, and that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court,” he said.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that by publicly announcing his intention, the president has undermined the value of his nominee and reduced her to race and gender for merits. The focus is no longer on the candidate’s qualifications. Whoever Biden appoints at the end of February, the general perception will be that she was chosen because she is a woman and because she is Black.
Identity politics happen when people of political groups of a particular race, religion, ethnicity, social and cultural identity promote their own specific interests or concerns without regard to any other political group, according to Merriam-Webster.
Biden’s intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court isn’t new. It was a part of his 2020 campaign.
When he became the Democratic nominee, he also promised to choose a woman as his vice president, and he followed through by picking Kamala Harris as his running mate.
But based on Biden’s presumptuous announcement, he’s signaled that he no longer perceived Harris as the best person for this job — she became the best woman for the job.
Biden’s actions blur the line of identity politics based on the definition, as he does not share the same race as the future Supreme Court nominee. To his credit, Biden has opened two big doors previously closed for Black women. His pick may inspire and motivate future generations to reach for what may seem impossible.
But for Harris and the future Supreme Court nominee, they become the unfortunate subject of identity politics, as they appear to only succeed because of their identities.
There’s a difference between choosing a Black woman for a powerful position and announcing to do so publicly before an official decision. While the former is an act of empowerment and equality, the latter panders to a certain group of people with a particular gender, racial or religious qualifications for a position.
Biden is not the only person doing this. Identity politics is U.S. politics.
Regardless of one’s race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs and political affiliations, people feel attacked or discriminated against because of their identity.
But while many acknowledge the existence of identity politics, many don’t know its impact. In an article published in December, Frank Newport, a Ph.D. at Gallup, a public opinion polls company, said the issue is complicated and doesn’t have “a lot of direct public opinion research.”
It makes sense that there isn’t much research on public identity since it may be difficult to ask people if their identity influences their political views. However, Newport said that group identification has emerged as a powerful force in contemporary societies, which led to identity groups playing a significant part in U.S. politics.
Identity politics is not inherently bad. It allows people to ask more questions about who the political system benefits and whether they are being heard. But while it’s easily manipulated to divide Americans, people should use it as a bridge to connect with one another.
People should champion this victory for diversity, as a Black woman intended to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court represents a more diverse perspective. However, people shouldn’t marginalize any other minority communities or constantly attack white people solely for their skin color.
Every community group should come together for one shared common goal — freedom and equality for all.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages Americans not to let representation cloud their judgments and overshadow more potentially qualified candidates. People should look ahead and realize the focus should no longer be about the candidate’s identity.
Instead, politics should address the corrupt, unequal economy and provide
support for equal opportunities for all Americans, regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender and religion.
The “you should be happy with diversity” mentality should no longer be the trump card. While diversity and representation are important in politics, they should not be defining factors.
Celebrating equality is more than just giving a person a seat at the table. It’s to reassure that all Americans deserve the rights from the outcome of political decisions.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter.
