Editorial: People should use Pride Month to learn history of LGBTQ+ struggles

In June 2020, the Supreme Court ruled to protect gay and transgender employees from workplace discrimination in a landmark civil rights case. The decision came after gay marriage was legalized nationwide in 2015.
Some might view the long-fought victories as enough for the LGBTQ+ community. Gay people should feel happy because they have achieved more equality than their predecessors in previous decades, right?
But The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes the fight for LGBTQ+ equality is ongoing. Many events and stories need to be told to protect and preserve LGBTQ+ history and remind others that gay people just want to live their fullest life and be themselves.
UTA will celebrate Campus Pride Month in October alongside LGBT History Month, which celebrates and teaches the history of the LGBTQ+ community. People should take this opportunity to educate themselves on gay issues and the hardships the community still experiences.
Six years ago, the Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges overruled state bans on gay marriage. Since then, nearly one million same-sex couples have lived in U.S. households, and 58% of them are married couples, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019.
After the ruling, hundreds of people waved pride flags and held signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “Love has won,” people chanted.
The decision came 12 years after Lawrence v. Texas, which struck down laws making gay sex illegal.
In a world where people preach freedom, it used to be illegal for gay people to engage in sexual activities. Less than a decade ago, gay people could not say vows to each other or promise “for better or worse” with one another publicly.
And now people already seek to rescind marriage rights from the LGBTQ+ community.
On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court will listen to a Mississippi abortion ban case. On behalf of the Texas Right to Life, a statewide pro-life organization, former Texas solicitor general Jonathan Mitchell drafted a brief that supported not only recriminalizing abortion but also taking away same-sex marriage and relations rights.
“The right to marry an opposite-sex spouse is ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition;’ the right to marry a same-sex spouse obviously is not,” the brief stated. “Lawrence and Obergefell, while far less hazardous to human life, are as lawless as Roe.”
But the effort to discriminate against and prosecute gay people is longstanding. When Britain declared war with Germany in 1939, British mathematician Alan Turing and his fellow researchers designed the code-breaking machine that helped Britain decipher Germany’s codes. Ultimately, the Allies won the war.
When the war was over, Turing worked for the National Physical Laboratory in London to create an electronic computer in 1945, making him one of the pioneers in developing theoretical computer science.
But his contributions went unheard for a long time due to his sexual orientation.
In 1952, Turing was forced to undergo chemical castration by taking the female hormone estrogen doses to reduce sex drive. He died two years later as a criminal, as he was convicted under Victorian laws as a homosexual. The government apologized for his treatment in 2009.
On June 24, 1973, a fire engulfed a New Orleans gay bar, killing 32 people and injuring 15. The attack is considered one of the most lethal attacks against the LGBTQ+ community, yet only a few people know or remember it.
There was no evidence that hatred or overt homophobia motivated the fire. Nobody knew what happened or who set the fire. But few Americans were willing to acknowledge such a catastrophe because of who the victims were. Thus, the New Orleans authorities never acted to respond to it.
A few years later, during the 1980s, many people would develop bright purple spots on their skin. While the disease previously affected primarily older people, it then afflicted young, healthy men.
Since doctors did not have a lot of options then, they decided to treat the disease with chemotherapy. Since cancer ranked as one of the top health crises at the time, the disease attracted multiple doctors hoping to understand more about cancer.
While people now identify the condition as AIDS, it did not have the same name then. Since gay patients were the first to be diagnosed with AIDS, it was called “gay cancer.”
Even The New York Times ran a headline in 1981 that read, “Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals.” They later called AIDS a “gay-related immunodeficiency” or “homosexual disorder.”
In 1983, televangelist Jerry Falwell declared God sent AIDS as retribution for the sins of the gay community, labeling it “homosexual promiscuity.” He later refused to acknowledge his statement and explained he was trying to say AIDS is God’s judgment for “heterosexuals and homosexuals who endorse what God condemns.”
Scientists, after conducting more research, found heterosexual adults and young children who had the same syndrome. They realized the virus spread when people did not practice safe sex or from mother to child in childbirth and had no exclusive ties to gay people.
More recently, rapper DaBaby commented on HIV/AIDS and gay people during his concert at Rolling Loud in Florida in July. The anti-LGBTQ+ remarks ignited controversy and backlash.
Singer Dua Lipa, who collaborated with the rapper for her hit song “Levitating,” soon condemned his actions, saying his words “horrified” her. She and her record label soon removed his credits on the chart.
Music icon Elton John, an openly gay and longtime HIV-awareness advocate, tweeted he was shocked to hear about the rapper’s remarks and shared an infographic to fight against HIV/AIDS.
DaBaby apologized on social media but soon deleted it.
While it caused an uproar, rapper T.I. voiced his opinion to support DaBaby. A few weeks later, rapper Boosie Badazz accused singer/rapper Lil Nas X of pushing a “gay agenda” on children and threatened to harm him.
It’s strange when people with a platform make these absurd comments instead of educating themselves. Even when people have nothing nice to say, it’s better to remain silent than make homophobic remarks.
But it seems like they cannot. In 2019, the number of anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups in the U.S. grew by 43%, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
“They viewed homosexuality… as something heterosexuals did that was bad,” said Rev. Troy Perry, a gay activist and minister, in an interview for the the book Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages people to learn about LGBTQ+ history in October, but the discussion should never end.
The LGBTQ+ community has endured homophobia and discrimination since shipmaster Richard Cornish was hanged in Virginia for alleged sexual behaviors with his male servant in 1624, one of the first documented cases. In 2021, gay people still have to fight for their marriage rights.
People should learn the story of the LGBTQ+ community because history will keep repeating itself if gay rights advocates and society do not show up or keep the conversations going at the forefront.
Because the battle for LGBTQ+ rights is far from over.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold. Bold was not present for this editorial decision, and copy desk chief Kylie Burnham filled in.
