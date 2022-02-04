Editorial: People should support local, independent restaurants during COVID-19

When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, no one knew what to expect. Then the effects started hitting. Whether it’s supply chain issues, safety protocols or worker shortages, they have all impacted how restaurants operate.
Since cases decreased in the fall, many restaurants slowly reopened. But, then the Omicron variant hit, and more restaurants are now out of business.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages people to support local, independent restaurants during these difficult times. While some may have concerns over the spread of coronavirus, takeout or delivery are available options for people to help keep their favorite restaurants open.
The Omicron variant follows right after the Delta variant, leaving many restaurants under challenging situations – workers are hard to find and supplies and ingredients are expensive. The high cost may cut into low profits due to more people staying home because of the spread of COVID-19.
In December, more than 3,300 restaurant owners wrote to Washington lawmakers asking for a second round of federal aid to sustain their businesses, according to The Wall Street Journal. Congress prepared a nearly $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help struggling restaurants in 2021, but the funds ran out in only a couple of weeks.
“In some cases, they [restaurant owners and workers] may come in, and maybe that day, they're fortunate enough to have enough staff, but then they don't actually get a delivery of supplies, because there's no one at the delivery company, you know, the supplier to actually get the goods into their restaurant, so they're forced to close,” said Emily Williams Knight, Texas Restaurant Association CEO to KERA News last month.
Knight said about 9,000 Texas restaurants have closed permanently since the pandemic began.
Nationwide, the Independent Restaurant Coalition, which collects data from nearly 1,200 members across the nation, said 58% of its members had lost sales by half in December. Eighty percent of the members had to modify their operating hours as well.
Now more than ever, restaurants are suffering. They are losing staff either because of salary or positive COVID-19 cases. They also have to pay or spend more effort to supply their daily products.
Texans should consider supporting restaurants and workers. People should tip appropriately if they decide to order at restaurants, whether they’re dining-in or doing delivery and pickup. Most restaurants pay their workers at a lower wage to substitute for service tips. If customers don’t tip, servers may not have enough to last through the pandemic.
People should show compassion for restaurant workers if the service at their favorite local restaurants is slower than usual. The workers are trying and it can be tricky since some may have to put in extra shifts due to the labor shortage.
While people are fully vaccinated and boosted, there is a chance to contract the Omicron variant, as the vaccination was supposed to help with symptoms and lower the hospitalization rate.
People can choose to sit outside if the restaurant has the space. They should also consider wearing masks from the door to their tables and the restroom. People should only consider dining in well-ventilated restaurants for their safety. Everyone should also be understanding if a restaurant asks for proof of vaccination. The owners and workers are also looking out for themselves.
Of course, it’s difficult for every small order to contribute to keeping a business open — instead, targeted federal reliefs would help more. In Texas, the Texas Restaurant Association is working with Congress to support 12,000 Texas restaurants for $60 billion, Knight told the Texas Standard on Jan. 10.
But each small order contributes to helping the businesses’ bottom lines, and that’s better than nothing.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and life and entertainment reporter Ayesha Shaji. Shaji was not present for this editorial decision, and copy desk chief Jill Bold filled in.
opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
