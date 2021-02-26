As more COVID-19 vaccines become available throughout the state, it is important to preregister for a vaccine despite not being eligible to receive it right away.
The Shorthorn editorial board encourages people to join the waiting list for the vaccine.
There are currently 2,275,506 COVID-19 cases in Texas, including 5,192 new cases as of Friday. Receiving the vaccine is a step toward returning to some form of normalcy in our everyday lives.
Texas is still receiving doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the U.S. is providing the vaccines free of charge to people living in the country.
Individuals who fall under Phase 1A and Phase 1B are currently eligible for the vaccine. Phase 1A includes front line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities, and Phase 1B includes people 65 and older or people 16 and older with a health condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
Although it is unknown when the general public will have access to the vaccine, it is estimated that it will become available this spring.
The White House announced Feb. 11 that a new community vaccination center would open in Arlington, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Globe Life Field will operate for four weeks starting Friday before transitioning to AT&T Stadium. This site is one of three large-scale vaccination centers coming to Texas, the other two will be at Fair Park in Dallas and NRG Stadium in Houston.
The new vaccination center is expected to administer approximately 21,000 vaccines a week and will open seven days a week, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
To register for the vaccine, go to the Tarrant County Public Health website and sign up using an email address. After registering, individuals will be assigned an appointment date.
Some people will be assigned to the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center for vaccination.
Although some may be skeptical about the vaccine, it’s important to note that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines underwent the same approval process as usual by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prior to distribution. According to previous Shorthorn reporting, the typical three-phase COVID-19 vaccine development process was done simultaneously.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, mild side effects may occur but are normal and go away after a few days. There is less than a 0.5% chance that a severe reaction will occur.
The most common side effects include pain and swelling in the injection spot, fever, chills, tiredness and headaches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite minor side effects, it’s important to get on the waiting list to bring us closer to some form of normalcy.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Katecey Harrell; Editor-in-Chief Cecilia Lenzen; associate news editor Spencer Brewer; Samantha Knowles, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Adrian Rodriguez; news reporter Thevnin Rumende; and copy editor Jill Bold.
