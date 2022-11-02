Editorial: Peace, love and understanding marijuana

In early October, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation announcing a complete pardon of those convicted of the federal offense of simple possession of marijuana.
Over 50 years after the War on Drugs was first declared by former President Richard Nixon — which a Nixon aide admitted was intended to target Black people and anti-war activists, according to Business Insider — Biden’s announcement marks a shift in public perception of marijuana and the people who use it.
While the pardons are a great first step to creating equitable drug policies, they do not go far enough in righting the wrongs of the War on Drugs and Nancy Reagan’s tireless campaign against drug use in the ’80s. Therefore, The Shorthorn Editorial Board implores policymakers and the public to rethink their stances on marijuana laws and become more informed about the drug’s impacts.
The issue can be controversial, as supporters and detractors of marijuana legalization feel strongly about their positions. But it’s time for this country’s laws on weed to catch up with the public sentiment, as a record-high of 68% of Americans support legalizing marijuana, according to a Gallup poll in 2021.
The cycle of harmful marijuana laws started with Nixon, which led to a negative public perception of the drug and continued with anti-weed policies that restrict research on marijuana, keeping the general public in the dark about the potential benefits of weed consumption that doesn’t allow for informed decision-making. It’s time for policymakers and the broader public to become more informed about the impact of marijuana and re-evaluate current federal drug laws on the books. After racial disparities involving arrests, the millions of Americans who use marijuana for medicinal reasons and the potential economic benefits, we believe the public should better inform themselves about the drug.
When looking at the legal classification of marijuana, it’s clear the federal government has misunderstood the drug’s impact. It’s currently categorized as a Schedule 1 substance by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the organization charged with enforcing the country’s controlled substance laws.
Schedule 1 substances are defined by the DEA as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” such as heroin, LSD and ecstasy, according to the organization’s website.
It is a mistake to classify marijuana in the same category as drugs like heroin. While marijuana can induce a sense of relaxation and heightened sensory perception, heroin use can lead to slowed heart and mental function as well as nausea and vomiting, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Equivocating drugs like heroin to marijuana has not only placed an unfair stigma upon marijuana consumers but severely restricts scientists’ abilities to study the effects of cannabis usage. Authorization to conduct research on Schedule 1 substances can only be obtained through the DEA with strict requirements that some researchers described as a “bureaucratic nightmare,” according to reporting from Stat News, a health, medicine and life sciences publication.
In 2017, a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report condemned the federal government’s restrictions on marijuana research.
“Research on the health effects of cannabis and cannabinoids has been limited in the United States, leaving patients, health care professionals and policy makers without the evidence they need to make sound decisions regarding the use of cannabis and cannabinoids. This lack of evidence-based information on the health effects of cannabis and cannabinoids poses a public health risk,” the report stated.
As marijuana usage increases in popularity, scientists’ ability to research its effects is imperative. The legalization of marijuana would open up the doors to research the drug and would only add to the public’s knowledge of weed.
When deciding to support the legalization of marijuana, members of The Shorthorn Editorial Board considered a relevant question: Why is alcohol consumption legal and weed consumption not?
There’s merit in that inquiry.
Alcohol, which has health risks and benefits, is accessible across the U.S. On the positive side, moderate alcohol consumption can reduce the risk of diabetes and developing and dying of heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic. On the other hand, it interferes with the brain’s communication pathways, and long-term use of the substance is linked to various cancers, such as liver cancer, head and neck cancers, breast cancer and colorectal cancer, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Like alcohol, weed also has positive and negative side effects. A study has found smoked marijuana can help treat nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy and reduce neuropathic pain, according to the American Cancer Society.
However, some may experience anxiety, fear and distrust while using the drug, and secondhand marijuana smoke ingested by children can lead to negative health outcomes, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The fact that a drug like marijuana, which is proven to have numerous health benefits, is classified as a Schedule 1 substance while alcohol, which has been linked to causing cancer, is widely available is another reason why it should be legalized nationwide.
Marijuana’s illegality has disproportionately had a severely negative impact on Black users. Despite Black and white Americans using the drug at similar rates, Black people are almost four times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana possession, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
While there are outliers, on average, states that legalized or decriminalized marijuana usually have lower racial disparities in marijuana arrests than in states where the drug is fully illegal. For context, one can still be arrested for selling weed, using it under a certain age and possessing over a certain amount in legalized and decriminalized states, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
While the harm done to communities of color due to strict marijuana laws cannot be undone, full legalization can help close a painful chapter in American history and ensure the harm does not continue.
A massive potential boon of legalizing weed is the economic benefits. If the U.S. government were to enact a full, federal legalization of marijuana, the cannabis industry could generate nearly $130 billion in additional tax revenue and over 1 million jobs, according to New Frontier Data, an analytics firm that specializes in the study of the global cannabis industry.
For states that were early to legalize, like Washington and Colorado, tax revenue from cannabis sales is used to fund public schools and state health care systems.
More money sent toward educating the nation’s children and providing care to those who are sick can only improve the state of this country. For this reason and many others, we support the federal legalization of marijuana.
Despite our stance in support of the legalization of weed, we also recognize that many disagree and are concerned about the safety of marijuana consumption. In all fairness, marijuana use can and does have negative effects on some users.
But this is not an advocacy for everyone to smoke weed. The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes the public should be better informed on the impacts of marijuana consumption before making a stance and encourages people re-evaluate current marijuana laws.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Hannah Ezell; editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporters Wolf Isaly and Ayesha Shaji. Le, Humphrey, Shaw and Perriello were not present for this editorial decision, and managing editor Mandy Huynh, associate news editor Taylor Coit, multimedia editor Marilyn Schoneboom and photojournalist Ronaldo Bolandos filled in.
