Editorial: Parents, politicians shouldn’t censor classroom conversations through book banning

Books and libraries are hardly places for children anymore. They have become battlegrounds for adults, especially parents and politicians, who are attempting to censor future generations from accessing books on sex, gender and race.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes nobody should have enough influence to dictate what the next generations read. By pushing to ban these books, some individuals hope to shield the next generation from gruesome or difficult content solely based on their ideologies.
They seem to forget that the world has never been an easy place to live. If adults continue to treat complex content as taboo and hide it from children, future generations won’t have an opportunity to have knowledgeable discussions with parents or teachers. They won’t be equipped to have civilized conversations with those who share different beliefs.
The efforts to ban books have surfaced nationwide. In Wyoming, some county prosecutors considered filing charges against library employees for stocking books about sex education or LGBTQ+ community, according to The New York Times.
In December, a Republican senator in Oklahoma filed Senate Bill 1142, asking public schools to remove any books about sexual and gender identity. If implemented, employees who fail to comply with SB 1142 will be fired and prohibited from working in public school systems for two years. The bill also allows parents or legal guardians to seek monetary damages, attorneys’ fees and court costs if they sue individuals who violate the bill.
The American Library Association said the current national book ban efforts are “unprecedented” as it received 330 reports to ban books last fall alone, according to its preliminary report earlier this year. The association received 377 cases in 2019 and 156 in 2020 due to pandemic closures.
But no place seems to be as divisive and heated about banning books as Texas.
In the first four months of the 2021-2022 school year, nearly 100 school districts out of 1,250 public school systems in Texas reported 75 formal requests by parents or communities to ban books, according to NBC News’ record requests. Some districts said they received more requests this year than in the past two decades combined.
In Katy, Texas, a parent asked the district to remove the children’s version of Michelle Obama’s biography as it promotes “reverse racism” against white people.
In Granbury, Texas, school board elections, which are supposed to be nonpartisan, have taken on a decidedly partisan tone, according to The Texas Tribune. Parents who have promised to erase signs of “indoctrination” of the LGBTQ+ community in the assigned readings are being sworn into the school district.
Recent challenges against books about sexual orientation and racial identity stem from politicians. State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, launched an investigation in October 2021 into almost 850 books that he believed “make students feel discomfort” and should be potentially banned from school libraries. In the list, 62.4% of books discuss LGBTQ+ issues or have characters on the LGBTQ+ spectrum, according to BookRiot.
Shortly after Krause sent his letter, Gov. Greg Abbott also sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency in November 2021 asking for criminal charges against school staff members allowing children to reach young adult novels that some people label as “pornography.”
“I’m no saint,” said Sarah Chase, a longtime librarian at Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas, to NBC News. “I got out because I was afraid to stand up to the attacks. I didn’t want to get caught in somebody’s snare. Who wants to be called a pornographer? Who wants to be accused of being a pedophile or reported to the police for putting a book in a kid’s hand?”
But book banning is only the beginning of a bigger problem: how racial inequities are taught in the classroom.
If book bans come from parents and local activists looking to challenge the school districts, then restricting racial classroom discussions for fear of discomfort is the new goal for conservative politicians.
Before Krause sent his letter, the legislature passed House Bill 3979 in September 2021, asking teachers to present diverse perspectives without deferring to any race and avoid discussing any controversial current events.
Less than a month after Abbott sent his letter, Senate Bill 3, an updated version of HB 3979, went into effect. This time, it prohibits educators from requiring students to read The 1619 Project, a book that challenges American history by centering it around discussions of slavery.
There should always be room for discussions of whether certain topics are appropriate for children and whether the future generation has matured enough for such conversations. But some people have fed into the book-ban efforts to gain parental control and hide their fear and prejudices.
Parents and politicians can work with their school districts to develop specific assigned reading options as a compromise to protect their kids. Instead, they choose to control other families and future generations with their conservative viewpoints on sexual and gender identity.
As bills are written and filed, there’s no guarantee when the fight for protecting books’ content will end or what the final result would be. One can only say that certain individuals have chosen education as the domain for demonstrating their viewpoints and politics.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages people to use books as tools to widen not just children’s perspectives but also adults.’ While many individuals are formulating solutions to hide parts of U.S. history by restricting the content of books at public schools and libraries, parents should bring better solutions to introduce children to challenging topics as soon as possible.
Books should not be the battlefield. Each page should provide a safe place for all generations to address racial issues, gender and sexual identities, no matter how dark or difficult the conversations may be.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter.
