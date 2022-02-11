Editorial: Overspending is overrated – cater to your love language this Valentine's Day

On Valentine’s Day, social media platform Snapchat reported a 65% increase in the number of story postings using filters compared to the prior 14 days in the U.S. in 2020. Nationwide, the top keywords on Feb. 14 are “gift,” “flowers,” “candy,” “roses” and “present.”
While the day celebrates expressing love for one another, Americans embrace the materialization and over-commercialization side of it by indulging in buying gifts instead of engaging in emotional connections.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages people to not give in to society's pressure of buying expensive, excessive items during Valentine’s Day if that’s not their love language. The day, just like many other holidays, allows brands to market their products and sell more items, but it’s up to everyone to decide whether gifting should be necessary.
Americans are expected to spend almost a total of $24 billion this year for Valentine’s Day, according to Statista. The figure increases from $21.8 billion from last year and is the second highest amount of spending since 2009, only behind 2020 when people spent $27.4 billion.
A survey from LendingTree shows that Americans will spend an average of $208 this year. Millennials lead the pack in terms of Valentine’s spending with $294, while Generation Z and Generation X only plan to spend $164 and $182, respectively.
Holidays are a good excuse for brands to sell more items. Consumers have maxed out their credit cards over the winter holiday for Christmas gifts and traveling, so it’s OK for brands to find an opportunity to latch on to Valentine’s Day to push sales numbers in an otherwise quiet month of retail.
One can almost tell when Valentine’s Day is coming closer: hearts plastered everywhere, hues of pink fill the aisles at the malls or grocery stores, bouquet stores running out of flowers or people sharing their gifts from their significant others on social media.
Brands like Bath & Body Works have already put up a banner for its pink-colored products for Valentine’s Day with the slogan, “The sweetest way to wrap up your V-Day gift list.”
The tradition of giving gifts on Valentine’s Day started hundreds of years ago. People used to send small gifts like cards, flowers or chocolates to show their love and appreciation for each other. After many years, Valentine’s gifts have become more expensive. People start spending on jewelry or high-priced kitchen items and electronic gadgets.
This Valentine’s Day, people should communicate with each other how they want to celebrate it, whether it’s hanging out, sharing gifts or simply eating a candlelit dinner at home. If they typically go all out during Valentine’s Day and spend money on special gifts to celebrate the day as a special occasion, there’s nothing wrong with that as long as it’s a mutual decision.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes people should cater to themselves and their partners’ love language to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Buying gifts just to show off on social media is not a form of affection. It’s a display of wealth.
In the end, brands can market all the Valentine’s Day items they want, but love is about appreciating the people who mean the most to your life and no amount of money can buy that.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter.
