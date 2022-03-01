Editorial: LGBTQ+ youths deserve better treatment from politicians nationwide

It seems there’s no longer a day that goes by where transgender people and other members of the LGBTQ+ community can feel welcome in Texas. By denying health care access, restricting transgender people in sports, prohibiting books with characters that are a part of the community and more, politicians are actively making LGBTQ+ young adults’ lives harder.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services proves that transgender people’s journeys to acceptance are being further challenged.
In the letter, Abbott requested the department investigate any transgender children in Texas and prosecute their parents or caregivers as child abusers.
It didn’t take long. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has responded to Abbott’s letter by investigating parents of transgender youths for possible child abuse, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
But Abbott wasn’t alone in rejecting the LGBTQ+ community. In Florida, House Bill 1557, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, discourages discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms and has advanced to the state’s House of Representatives. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expressed support for the bill, but it’s unclear if he’ll sign it into law if it passes the Senate.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes education regarding sexual orientation and gender orientation is essential in children’s development. However, politicians are breaching the privacy of children and their families by treating topics surrounding the LGBTQ+ community as taboo and shaming young adults who identify as part of the community.
Worse yet, young adults in Texas may now feel like they could turn their parents into criminals.
Abbott’s letter came after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a new interpretation, saying certain types of medical procedures and treatments for transgender youths constitute child abuse.
In the lawsuit, the department followed Paxton’s nonbinding opinion that parents who provide their transgender teenagers with puberty suppressing drugs or other medically treatment, could be investigated for child abuse.
Gender-affirming health care for transgender youths, such as hormone therapy and puberty blocks, are considered child abuse, Paxton wrote. These treatments are medical standards for treatment of gender dysphoria.
Gender dysphoria is the feeling of discomfort or distress that may occur in people whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth or sex-related physical characteristics, according to Mayo Clinic. However, not all transgender people experience gender dysphoria.
Mental health services are the primary form of care to treat gender dysphoria, according to The Dallas Morning News. Medical interventions like hormone therapy should only be considered for youths who have experienced the onset of puberty and after undergoing mental health evaluation.
Genital surgery to treat gender dysphoria is not recommended unless a patient has reached maturity and lived in a gender role consistent with their gender identity for at least a year, according to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.
Chest surgery can be done earlier, but it still requires a patient to complete at least one year of testosterone treatment.
There’s no indication if Abbott’s order would survive judicial scrutiny since it does not change Texas laws, and several county attorneys and district attorneys announced they would not prosecute families for child abuse under the new definition, according to The New York Times. However, for the department to jump on the investigation following Abbott’s letter is terrifying.
Abbott and Paxton didn’t cite instances where transgender children face abuse from parents to begin the gender-transforming process. They said it matter-of-factly.
The same thing happened last October when Abbott signed a bill into law to ban K-12 transgender student-athletes from participating on teams aligned with their gender identity, and neither Texas lawmakers nor the other 20 state representatives cited any research or examples to justify their decision.
Nonetheless, the bills to ban K-12 transgender student-athletes were introduced and some became law in some states including Texas.
In 2021, 42% of LGBTQ+ youths said they considered suicide in the past year, according to The Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youths.
LGBTQ+ youths who had access to spaces affirming their sexual and gender identities reported lower rates of attempting suicide.
Aside from discouraging discussions of LGBTQ+ topics in the classroom, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida would also allow parents to take legal action against school districts. The Florida bill further erases the part of LGBTQ+ people and history that has run deep for centuries.
In the ’70s and ’80s, people used “queer” as a slur for gay people, and some still use it today. Many homophobic hate crimes still occur. Some of these conversations may be restricted under the “inappropriate” umbrella.
It’s a new low to threaten parents who support their children through the gender affirmation process. It’s an act of performative politics for Texas politicians, who do not care or support all of their constituents.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages people to voice support for the LGBTQ+ community before politicians like Abbott and Paxton gain more traction with measures that harm the transgender community. Texans should unmask campaign stunts disguised as legal opinions from politicians who have no health care expertise.
While schools are prohibited from requiring children to wear face masks during a pandemic in the name of freedom, it is seemingly acceptable to single out transgender children and threaten to arrest their parents or legal guardians.
The policies are no longer about a discussion of freedom and protection. They’ve become fearmongering and controlling, regardless of the narrative some politicians push.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of managing editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Erick Estrada; Divya Konkimalla, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporter Mallika Chahal; and Ayesha Shaji, life and entertainment reporter.
