For months, the coronavirus outbreak has dominated the news cycle and impacted our daily lives.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent government actions seem to increase exponentially every day. We’ve seen cities and counties limit social gatherings, restrict restaurants and move to online teaching.
As the situation worsens, news organizations have been accused of promoting hysteria by overblowing the situation and making it out as something worse than it really is.
Some have even said the media is part of a conspiracy to cause turmoil during this election year.
But the truth is that news organizations, including The Shorthorn, are reporting on the reality of the situation.
Thousands of events across the country have been canceled. The first deaths in North Texas have been reported. The information we put out is to make sure you and those around you are safe. It also serves as a way to show what impact this outbreak has on your community, business and health care system.
The media isn’t pushing an agenda.
We aren’t the ones intent on canceling events, closing schools, declaring states of emergency or longing for social distancing. These actions are coming from entities like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tarrant County Public Health department, the Office of the Texas Governor and the White House responding to this health crisis.
As a news organization, we feel the responsibility to tell you that the media doesn’t want to create hysteria or panic. We are simply relaying and putting information that is given to us into context.
Our job is to inform. Whether that news is good or bad, it’s valuable information.
We serve the public, so it's important for us to dedicate our resources to this situation because of the effect it’s having on public health.
For The Shorthorn, it’s even more imperative we cover COVID-19 now that it has hit home, just as it has hit home for other student publications and local newspapers.
As of Wednesday at 1 p.m., there have been nine confirmed cases in Tarrant County and one death related to the infection. Arlington City Council reported two cases in the city at the Tuesday meeting.
At The Shorthorn, we’ve reported on these cases and written articles on developments that include UTA moving to online instruction, Arlington putting restrictions on restaurants and bars and Tarrant County declaring a local state of disaster.
And it is credible and reliable. Everything we report on is released by elected officials and medical professionals who understand and know the situation.
Information is valuable, and we believe it must be presented to the public, especially in these times.
The best way to take care of yourself and others is to know the facts. Keep up to date with the news organization you prefer. Don’t panic because of the news, but take the necessary precautions.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor David Silva Ramirez; Editor-in-Chief Brian Lopez; associate news editor Angelica Perez; multimedia editor Anna Geyer; Jacob Reyes, life and entertainment editor; news reporter Katecey Harrell; and copy editor Andrew Walter.
When you take a look at the past four years with an objective mind and actually listen to people from different social circles, then you will start to see and understand what people are actually saying when they blame the media for somethings. Over the last 4 years the media has ignored half of the country while acting like the speak for The Who country. That’s why when the journalist in New Hampshire asking primary voters who they voted for was so shocked when they said they voted for trump. This isn’t the first but it probably is the most recent and easily remembered. With that said distrust in the media has grown over exponentially in the last 4 years and moderately over the 16 years prior to that for at least half the country. You can see this by watching the mood of the media transition from Bush to Obama and to Trump. In recent weeks the media complained about Trumps response to COVID-19 about how he did nothing and then when he does something they complained about that. When in all reality he did everything that the EU did just at a faster rate because he was listening to medical professionals. At first he may not have acted the way many in the media had wanted but there are two things you must consider. First, the presidentS job is to remain calm and appear steadfast to the rest of the world. Second the data wasn’t there to support immediate reaction due to China’s efforts to cover up the issue (see New York Post article) like they tried to cover up the SARS virus of the early 2000s. Furthermore if you compare Trumps response to how Obama responded to Swine Flu, it think it was better than waiting for a 1000 deaths before reacting like Obama did.
These are the reasons people don’t trust the media and claims they are creating the hysteria, because weren’t just all reporting the facts. They were reporting their “facts”.
