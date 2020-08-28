Editorial: It's up to students to control the spread of COVID-19 on campus. Take it seriously.

Since the pandemic began, it has always been important to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, as the campus is reopening, it is vital students follow those guidelines meticulously to keep the community healthy and the campus open.
Just a few weeks into their fall semesters, universities across the country are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. Some colleges have already closed their campuses, and The New York Times reports UT-Austin and Texas A&M University claim 483 and 500 cases, respectively.
Now more than ever, it’s crucial that students wear masks, maintain social distance and stay away from large groups of people. As other campuses reopen, there have been reports of large parties and maskless social gatherings. This must not happen here for the sake of students, faculty and staff.
Twitter is full of videos of people in their 50s and 60s crying that masks are unconstitutional and COVID-19 is a myth. But recent data suggests it’s actually younger people who are driving cases up.
The Washington Post reports that World Health Organization data identifies younger people as emerging spreaders of COVID-19, a troubling sign as the campus reopens.
Some in their 20s may scoff at the virus. While it is true that a case of COVID-19 generally results in a much better outcome for people under 40, college-aged patients have died because of the virus. There are also reports of lingering side effects for those who catch and subsequently recover from the virus. Additionally, we must be mindful of the members of our community with underlying medical conditions, such as people with compromised immune systems or obesity, which could make a COVID-19 infection a death sentence.
On Wednesday, a UTA professor posted on the UTA subreddit pleading with students to follow health and safety guidelines. In the post, the anonymous faculty member says following the guidelines is “not just for your sake, but for everyone else at UTA.”
College-aged students might not be as susceptible to COVID-19, but there are some professors that fall well into that vulnerable age category. Younger students must take it upon themselves to uphold the moral and ethical responsibilities involved with keeping their mentors safe.
Students want the college experience, and The Shorthorn staff does too. We want to meet new people, have new experiences and try new things. We want to drink with friends, go on dates, attend Mavericks games and make memories. But in the grand scheme of things, no amount of fun is worth somebody’s life.
Keeping campus safe comes down to students and how much they care about the people around them. It comes down to individual decisions made over the next few days, weeks and months. This campus is open, for better or for worse, and now it is the students who will determine the community’s fate.
We ask that students remember this going into the semester. Please keep each other safe and follow the guidelines.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.