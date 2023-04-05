Editorial: It’s time to get rid of daylight saving time

It’s six in the morning, and the sun has not yet risen. The turbulent, irksome alarm set the night before signals the start of a new day. The morning is especially dark, with no sign of the sun, and the weight of sleep is a little heavier than usual. This can only mean one thing — it’s time to spring forward for daylight saving time.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes this energy conservation method is outdated after almost a month of observation. Whether an early morning nuisance in the spring or an early night cutting the day short in the fall, the time change alters the body’s circadian rhythmic cycles and completely offsets daily routines.
Legislators should settle on a permanent time, allowing citizens to decide on permanent standard time or daylight saving time. This biannual practice affects mental and physical health, reduces productivity and accumulates extra costs.
Many believe daylight saving time began to adhere to farmers’ schedules, but this is only a myth popularized by a long game of telephone. The practice gained its true roots during World War I to reduce public demand for fossil fuels used during the war, according to Forbes.
Although many countries adopted the energy conservation practice, Germany first introduced it in 1916. The U.S. federal government soon adopted this practice, leaving standard time in the dust even after the war.
In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which established a system of uniform daylight saving time throughout the U.S. It later passed the Energy Act of 2005, which starts daylight saving time one month earlier in the spring and extends it one week later in the fall beginning in 2007, according to NPR.
But one time should be standardized because of its adverse effects on one’s mental health. The effects on mental and emotional health are more detrimental than beneficial since its implementation was to save energy for a war no longer being fought.
Falling back in November, which shortens the day, may disrupt the body’s clock due to a decline in daily exposure to sunlight, according to a 2017 study published in the research journal Epidemiology. This causes sleep disruption, mood disorders and suicides, and it increases the number of depressive episodes by 11% during transition times.
Research on springing forward shows that traffic fatalities increase as much as 6% directly following the change, according to American Academy of Sleep Medicine. A 2020 study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found an 18.7% increase in medical events related to an overall human error following the switch to daylight saving time, suggesting decreased mental clarity.
Daylight saving time also isn’t cheap. Utah State University economists found the time change costs around $1.7 billion in lost opportunity cost based on employees’ average hourly wages. In total, switching to daylight saving time has racked up the U.S. economy $434 million, combining health complications, workplace injuries and decreased productivity, according to sleepbetter.org.
However, the spring forward does give the economy a short-term boost. Comparing Phoenix, Arizona, which remains in standard time, to Los Angeles, California, consumers spent 3.5% less at retailers in the fall at the end of daylight saving time. In addition, researchers found that robberies decrease by about 7% overall and 27% in the evening hours after the springtime change.
Although the change in the spring affords an extra hour of light to improve safety for evening activities and to boost the economy, these same benefits are not afforded in the fall and are not worth the millions of accumulated health complications from toggling back and forth.
In turn, the money gained in the short-term boost is upended by the accumulated costs of the negative impacts. The benefits of lowered criminal activity and the stimulated economy can still be reaped if daylight saving time is standardized.
Today, lawmakers are still trying to resolve the controversial issue. State Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano, filed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, and State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, sponsored a resolution that would allow voters to decide on the time change.
At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 to standardize daylight saving time. While the bill died in the House, Rubio reintroduced the act March 2 to the 118th Congress, which received unanimous approval by the Senate and is awaiting the final decision.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages representatives to either approve the bill or to introduce more legislation to allow citizens to decide on whether the time should continue to change and on which time to standardize.
Standard central time or daylight saving time, one needs to be chosen.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Isaac Appelt; design editor Claudia Humphrey; copy editor Chris Huddleston and engagement producer Roulette Hendricks. Perriello and Huddleston were not present for this editorial decision, and news reporter Franceska ‘Wolf’ Isaly and copy editor Sharai Roberson filled in.
