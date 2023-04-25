Editorial: It’s important to maintain DEI initiatives on campus

As diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiatives face possible removal after the state Senate passed Senate Bill 17 on April 19, students and faculty are anxious about the future of these programs. The programs’ support is a vital part of UTA and its vision for education.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes that DEI programs protect and improve the lives of all students, and removing these programs will negatively affect campus and student life. But despite uncertainty surrounding these programs’ future, students can still take part in creating and protecting a diverse, inclusive campus.
SB 17 would prevent universities from particular actions, such as considering diversity when hiring individuals. They cannot promote differential treatment or provide benefits to individuals based on race, color or ethnicity. They also cannot have training, programs or activities in reference to race, color, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.
Even though SB 17 passed in the Senate, it must still go through the House and the governor before becoming law. The Senate has already added amendments to the bill, and the House will likely do the same.
While there is uncertainty surrounding how this legislation will affect UTA’s DEI programs, students still want these programs on campus. On April 21, various student organizations protested the anti-DEI legislation, chanting “D-E-I till I D-I-E,” and expressed frustration with the university for being silent on the issues, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
In March, following a memo from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office regarding ending diversity in hiring, President Jennifer Cowley said at a public event that the university will continue the existing DEI programs but is no longer creating new ones.
In an email response to The Shorthorn on Monday, Cowley said, “At UTA we respect the right to freedom of expression, and I applaud our students for sharing their concerns. I look forward to continuing our ongoing conversations on these important matters. UTA is one of the nation’s most diverse universities and we will continue to support our vibrant community of students, faculty and staff.”
Diversity is a core part of UTA, as students worldwide walk around campus and raise their hands in class. It’s the fifth most ethnically diverse university in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 rankings, and has more than 5,000 international students.
The Office of Cultural Engagement and Social Change is critical to ensuring inclusive and equitable practices on campus, according to the UTA website. Its programs support students’ wide cultural and social needs, creating an environment where everyone can have the same opportunity for success.
There are various programs dedicated to helping students of color at UTA, such as the Men of Distinction, which focuses on the retention and graduation rates of Black and Latino male students. There is also the Social Justice Peer Educator Training Program, which offers workshops for students and faculty to discuss controversial topics like inclusion and ableism.
These programs are not simply about race. They support many different groups, like students with disabilities, the LGBTQ+ community and international students.
The programs are important to many UTA students because they value diversity and inclusion in their daily lives. All around Texas, students have organized protests against SB 17 and similar bills, such as Texas Students for DEI, a grassroots movement of Texas university students working to protect diverse and inclusive learning environments.
The organization helps students advocate for themselves and tracks legislation against DEI in education. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposed SB 17 as one of his top 30 priorities for the 2023 legislative session, according to his website.
The university could do a better job of keeping students informed about the bill’s potential effects on UTA. While it is difficult to discuss the changing nature of the bill, the lack of communication around the issue can cause unnecessary stress and anxiety.
It’s important to remember SB 17 only affects university administration, stopping the university from establishing or maintaining an office of diversity, equity and inclusion. The bill does not affect course instruction, student organizations, admissions or student and faculty research.
While it’s easy to see these potential large administrative changes as the end of DEI in universities, students are still able to engage and enact the core values of these programs in their daily lives. Believing in equality and inclusion is a core part of creating a future for everyone.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes DEI programs protect and improve students’ lives, but those programs are not solely responsible for creating a healthy and inclusive campus and education. Students and faculty also share that responsibility. As they go about their lives on campus and in the world, treating others with kindness and understanding can be the first step in protecting diversity and inclusion.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Isaac Appelt; design editor Claudia Humphrey; copy editor Chris Huddleston and engagement producer Roulette Hendricks.
