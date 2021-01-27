Editorial: In-person classes present unnecessary danger to students

UTA is kicking off the semester with a mix of online and on-campus classes, despite UT-Tyler announcing its plan to begin classes online-only on Jan. 5. University administration isn’t doing its students any favors by continuing in-person classes.
The Shorthorn previously reported that the university is expected to continue in this mode for the entire 16-week semester, with classrooms operating at 25% to 34% capacity.
As of Monday, hospitalization rates in Trauma Service Area E, which includes Tarrant County, are 21.8%. Meanwhile Trauma Service Area G, which includes Smith County and UT-Tyler’s campus, has a hospitalization rate of 16.53%. It seems like UTA’s administration isn’t concerned enough.
This cannot become our new normal.
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic in March, and the university transitioned to a fully online format with only 155 confirmed cases in Tarrant County.
As of Monday, the Tarrant County COVID-19 tracker reports 208,325 cases and a substantial community spread level.
Cases have steadily rose despite the rollout of the new vaccine. And yet the university insists on opening back up, albeit at a reduced level.
As of Jan. 23, the university has reported 370 cases since March. This may seem like a small number compared to county cases, but having classes in person is not worth risking one Maverick’s life.
The university must do whatever it can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. That means keeping residence halls and services open to students, but transitioning into a fully online class modality.
Online classes have been difficult for many, but we Mavericks are resilient. Students will be able to handle a shift to fully online courses once UTA implements stringent plans and efforts to amplify and focus on students’ online learning experience.
We urge the administration to consider phasing out all in-person classes and events that are not absolutely essential.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Katecey Harrell; editor in chief Cecilia Lenzen; associate news editor Spencer Brewer; Samantha Knowles, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Adrian Rodriguez; news reporter Thevnin Rumende; and copy editor Jill Bold. Brewer was not present for this editorial decision, and news editor David Silva Ramirez filled in.
