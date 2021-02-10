Editorial: Explore your desires constructively and safely during the pandemic

During prolonged periods of isolation, self-serving is a healthy and safe way for people to get in touch with their bodies, increase self-esteem and relieve tension.
We seldom take the opportunity to reflect on how sexual health can impact overall satisfaction. There is still stigma surrounding masturbation, but when used appropriately in moderation, it can offer a host of positive mental and physical effects that can transcend social stigma.
Masturbation is simply an act to reap benefits — the goal is orgasms. Solo exploration is an opportunity for people to push themselves to their limit and determine what it takes to get them off without the fear or anxiety of disappointment and embarrassment.
Masturbating to orgasm releases multiple hormones like oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins.
Masturbation can result in decreased sexual tension, reduced stress, better sleep, improved self-esteem, positive body image and cognition, improvement of sexual dysfunction, menstrual cramping relief, decreased risk for prostate cancer and stronger pelvic and anal muscles.
Once people have an understanding of how their bodies work and are confident about their needs, that understanding can either result in better solo play or translate to when they’re with a partner.
Barriers to normalizing and promoting positive attitudes about masturbation include the idea that it is too selfish and pleasure-focused, and threatens the traditional expectations because it is a form of non-procreative sex.
Masturbation violates the ethics of many societies that require sacrifice and work to maintain societal norms. Overtly sexual people aren’t highly valued in society, especially women who aren’t afraid to explore their sexuality.
There have always been differing generational perspectives about autoeroticism. Religious and medical arguments have been made against masturbation. And masturbation-guilt is a recurring theme of erotophobia, the fear of sex or sexual intimacy.
But masturbation is a safe alternative to protect against the risk of transmittable disease. It has also been linked to increased orgasmic capacity, healthy sexual functioning and sexual satisfaction in relationships.
It becomes an issue when it interferes with your job, responsibilities or social life. If you feel like you have an unhealthy relationship with masturbation, seek help from a counselor or a therapist. If you feel guilty about it, remember that many people masturbate, and it’s a completely normal part of sexual development.
A healthy relationship with masturbation can have multiple positivemental and physical effects for people. There are significant gender discrepancies in the frequency of masturbating, but we encourage everyone to explore their desires constructively and safely during the pandemic.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Katecey Harrell; Editor-in-Chief Cecilia Lenzen; associate news editor Spencer Brewer; Samantha Knowles, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Adrian Rodriguez; news reporter Thevnin Rumende; and copy editor Jill Bold. Knowles was not present for this editorial decision, and managing editor Angelica Perez filled in.
