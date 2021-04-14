Editorial: Everyone should reflect on their part in ending sexual violence

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, so we should all reflect on what we can do — as individuals and as a society — to end sexual violence and ensure that all women and girls can feel safe in the presence of men.
The Shorthorn editorial board encourages every individual to reflect on the part they play in ending sexual violence. We urge people to report instances of sexual harassment, to hold friends, family and strangers accountable for inappropriate behavior and to start conversations about this difficult subject until it can no longer be ignored or accepted.
Sarah Everard was a marketing executive from England who did everything she could have done to stay safe as she walked home alone. She wore bright clothing, took a lit path and spoke on the phone for most of the walk, but it wasn’t enough. She was found dead March 10 after she was reported missing March 4.
A Metropolitan police officer was charged for Everard’s murder, and women from all over the world took to social media to share their sexual assault survivor stories. Everard’s murder has reignited conversations about misogyny and women’s safety.
The hashtag #NotAllMen has risen in defense of men who don’t abuse women, but it negates men from caring about these issues when everyone has a part to play. Women and allies are aware that not all men perpetrate violent acts against women, but many women still fear men during everyday situations.
According to Shorthorn reporting, some female UTA students say they carry tasers or pepper spray when they go out and only roll their car windows down slightly during traffic stops as a cautionary step in case someone is impersonating a police officer.
A study titled “The Sexes’ Sense of Safety” by Farah & Farah law firm found that half of the women surveyed feel unsafe using stairs or elevators in public places or riding public transportation alone in the evening. Over a fifth of women are fearful in their own neighborhoods and 20% of women feel unsafe alone with maintenance workers or sleeping with the window open.
Intimate partner murder victims in 2020 more than doubled the reported number in 2019, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney 2020 Annual Report.
One in three women in Tarrant County will be affected by intimate partner violence in their life, according to the Tarrant County website. Sharen Wilson, Tarrant County District Attorney, made it clear that combating intimate partner violence in Tarrant County is a priority and the first special unit to specifically prosecute it was created in 2016.
This unit focuses on partners that are in intimate relationships such as husbands and wives, boyfriends and girlfriends, lovers and parents of the same child. The 2019 Tarrant County Fatality Review reported that all eight of the homicides reviewed were female, and all the offenders were male.
This abuse goes beyond sexual or physical abuse — it’s emotional, psychological, economic and religious, said Maxine Davis, social work assistant professor, in a School of Social Work press release.
A 2018 study by Stop Street Harassment on sexual harassment and assault reported 81% of women and 43% of men nationwide reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment.
To stop sexual violence, we need to promote societal norms that protect against violence by mobilizing men and boys as allies, teaching skills that prevent sexual violence, empowering women and girls, creating safe environments and supporting survivors.
The Shorthorn editorial board urges students and community members to start conversations about sexual violence, report incidents and hold each other accountable for sexually inappropriate jokes and behaviors.
It’s going to take men and women working together to combat this issue.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Katecey Harrell; Editor-in-Chief Cecilia Lenzen; associate news editor Spencer Brewer; Samantha Knowles, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Adrian Rodriguez; news reporter Thevnin Rumende; and copy editor Jill Bold. Rodriguez was not present for this editorial decision, and managing editor Angelica Perez filled in.
