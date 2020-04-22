Editorial: Davis Hall should be renamed to someone that represents diversity, inclusion

On April 14, the UTA Student Senate passed a resolution to rename Davis Hall, citing former president and namesake Edward Everett Davis’ alleged racist behavior.
The passing of the resolution is surprising, and there is still more to be done regarding implementation, but ultimately, the correct choice was made by the Senate.
The approval is surprising given the Senate’s decision to drop a similar resolution to remove E. H. Hereford’s name and statue from the University Center in fall 2018 and that the “Renaming Davis Hall” resolution kept getting tabled ever since its introduction that same semester.
But it’s fair to assume the Senate utilized that extended time to properly research and contemplate the decision at hand, as to pass a resolution calling for the removal of a consequential campus president’s name is not something to consider half-heartedly.
And it’s fair to assume that in that time, the Student Senate realized what The Shorthorn editorial board has realized: that the Davis and Hereford cases are unique to each other in that Davis has directly documented support for eugenics and racist ideas while the claims of Hereford’s active racist sentiment were indirect.
Claims to remove Hereford’s name and statue stem from the fact that during his 1946 to 1958 presidency of then Arlington State College, the Rebel mascot was adopted, the Confederate battle flag was made the school symbol and the Kampus Kadet Klub was a registered student organization.
Although he did not intervene to halt these occurrences, nothing ever seemed to tie Hereford directly to anything racially egregious.
However, claims against Davis, president of then North Texas Agricultural College from 1925 to 1946, stem from his documented support for the eugenics movement and a published novel that condemns African Americans, Mexicans and poor whites for their genetic inferiority.
According to various history scholars, the eugenics movement was the belief and practice of genetically improving the human population through selective breeding and restriction of immigration. The movement took considerable hold in the U.S. during the pre-World War II era, the time period during Davis’ presidency.
The eugenics movement, which was conceived out of racist and nativist sentiments, led to tens of thousands of forced sterilizations of poor, disabled and colored individuals and paved the way for laws like the restrictive Immigration Act of 1924 to pass through Congress.
Davis’ 1940 novel The White Scourge, which recalls his perspective on the half-century social and economic evolution through central west Texas, contains characters with strongly held eugenic beliefs, despising minorities and poor whites as biologically inferior.
But the most telling aspect of the novel comes before the story even begins in the introduction.
Davis wrote, “Too much of America’s worthless human silt has filtered into the cotton belt.” He continues, “The most serious rural problem in the south is not that of soil conservation, crop production, co-operative marketing, or race relationships, but that of the biologically impoverished tribes of marginal humanity — black, white, and Mexican — subsisting on cotton.”
While Hereford could be seen as a racially careless administrator, Davis clearly and directly held views that limited racial progress.
Some may argue that Davis was a product of his time, simply a man holding similar beliefs to many others of his era. While he did hold beliefs that reached their peak during his lifetime, despite the surge in popularity, eugenics wasn’t a runaway success in the country.
Despite the eugenics movement persuading 32 states to pass laws allowing for forced sterilization, these such laws never succeeded in Texas.
It can be argued that these sentiments weren’t fully accepted aspects of the times, and therefore Davis was not a man merely confined by the norms of his era but a proponent of these racist and pseudoscientific ideas.
Davis has undoubtedly done a lot of good for UTA. Davis guided the school through the uncertain years of the Great Depression, World War II and the post-war period. Davis expanded and designed courses for students seeking to obtain advanced university degrees.
To understand what he did for the college is important, but he truly doesn’t represent what kind of campus UTA stands for now and should not be held in reverence.
The school should consider renaming the building to someone that represents progress in diversity, if to a name at all.
Davis Hall could be renamed after Zeb Strong Jr., a UTA alumnus, 29-year employee and primary adviser to over 40 organizations for students of color. Strong was also a founding member of the Arlington African American Chamber of Commerce and the Arlington NAACP.
Davis Hall could also be renamed after Ernest Hooper, Jerry Hanes and Leaston Chase III, three students who, after being denied admission in 1962 because of their race, fought to be admitted and made the then Arlington State College the first school in the Texas A&M System to integrate its student body.
Despite the magnitude of the decision, the Davis Hall resolution passed in a surprisingly quiet manner, without the fervor, picket signs and petitions that accompanied the attempted renaming of the UC.
But just like with anything else involving such drastic change, there are sure to be detractors somewhere down the road, as there should be for healthy discourse.
There are sure to be arguments about the preservation of history and the potential “slippery slope” of this action.
To that we say, the name change of a building does not erase history. No one is erasing names from history books or trying to change the fact that he was the president at that given time.
But there’s a difference between remembering and honoring. There’s a difference between acknowledging and learning from our checkered past versus accepting it as something deserving of being integral to the current state.
Because honoring someone isn’t just done through constant praise. By adapting and accepting the designation of a name, by living with and working and studying in a building bearing “Davis” like there is no question that it belongs there, we end up honoring and immortalizing that individual forever. If we’re going to do that for someone, it can’t be for someone with that kind of track record.
And this concept should lead to more conversations about the namesakes of different buildings on campus, with well-conducted research and well thought out discussions to determine the outcome. Our campus and its continuously changing community deserve that.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor David Silva Ramirez; Editor-in-Chief Brian Lopez; associate news editor Angelica Perez; multimedia editor Anna Geyer; Jacob Reyes, life and entertainment editor; news reporter Daisy Garcia; and copy editor Andrew Walter.
