Editorial: Concert safety must be prioritized in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival tragedy

Nine people died, a dozen remain in the hospital and many suffered injuries as a result of a crowd of 50,000 people running toward the stage at Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The event is now one of the deadliest concerts in U.S. history, with the youngest victims being only 14 and 16 years old. A nine-year-old is in a medically-induced coma, and more than 30 lawsuits have been filed.
A concert experience, which should have been one to treasure, will now be remembered as deadly and trauma-inducing. But those deaths could have been prevented.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes concerts should be a fun and safe experience. People should be more responsible and think about one another when they attend concerts or festivals. Artists can better control the crowd, and the organizer should always prepare medics and train their staff for worst-case scenarios.
It’s understandable if people are excitable in a concert or festival setting, especially since they have lived in isolation during the pandemic.
In Travis Scott’s case, he had faced criminal charges twice before for inciting crowds to rage. But when Scott decided to complete his set at 10:15 p.m. despite Live Nation agreeing to cancel the show after people collapsed at 9:38 p.m., it complicated many more problems.
The mentality of “the show must go on” needs to stop.
As a performer, Travis Scott has control of the crowd. He just lacked the forethought to do anything more than calling for security to help distressed fans out of the crowd. Instead, he could have done what other artists have done — stop performing and ask fans to move out of the way and help their fellow fans.
Performers such as Adele, Billie Eilish and Logic have stopped their performances midway to help a distressed fan or to hand them water. Logic has made a crowd move back several feet so the audience wasn’t all piled up. They are ultimately in control.
They are the person who is holding the microphone to communicate with the crowd. Fans who attend their concerts or festivals will listen to the artist if promptly communicated with.
But a lot of the responsibility falls on the concert organizer as well. They have to communicate with the artists to make sure they understand the procedures and what to do when the crowd becomes too excited.
They must also keep medically-trained staff by the stage in case of emergencies, together with people who can control the crowd.
In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he had enough officers to handle the crowd of 50,000, but they could not stop the show at that moment in fear of sparking a riot.
That would have never been the case had the organizers had better communication between themselves, law enforcement and the artist.
Houston firefighters said they struggled to communicate with the festival’s private medical team during the Astroworld Festival tragedy, according to the Houston Chronicle. The fire union president said his colleagues told him that medical staff felt “completely overwhelmed,” and at least one doctor cried because they could not handle the emergency.
In an interview with NPR, Keith Still, a professor at University of Suffolk who has researched crowd science, said when a person gets surrounded by a crowd, even a slight movement can get amplified throughout the crowd as one body pushes against another.
As the crowd surges, the people fall on top of each other. People struggle to stand up as their body parts get twisted together. Their blood supply to the brain is reduced. Thirty seconds later, people start losing consciousness. Six minutes later, they fall into compressive or restrictive asphyxia. They then die because of suffocation rather than crushing.
So audiences should be more considerate about those around them when they attend concerts or festivals.
People should respect one another’s space, even if it’s easy to get overly excited when one is so close to their idol, and the performer is singing their favorite song. They should be aware of their surroundings and continue to move sideways when the crowd surges.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes organizers, artists and concertgoers should always prepare in case of the potential danger of people suffocating one another in concert settings. It’s easier said than done because when the light goes up and the artist sings, the crowd feels passionate, and no one can tell what will happen until the set is over.
If you see someone struggling, provide a helping hand, water or call a medic if needed. Overall, it is important to be a decent human. Everyone wants to enjoy the performance and have fun when at a concert.
But no amount of fun can make up for the lives cut short.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Dang Le; Editor-in-Chief Angelica Perez; associate news editor Cole Kembel; Katecey Harrell, life and entertainment editor; design editor Vivian Santillan; news reporter Taylor Coit; and copy editor Jill Bold.
