Editorial: Book bans limit knowledge, representation

In the wake of recent controversies surrounding K-12 curriculum, book bans have swept across the state, causing hundreds of books to be removed from schools and public libraries. In Arlington, debates have occurred over banning LGBTQ+ and pornographic books in the city’s public libraries, leading the Arlington Public Library Advisory Board to hold a meeting in early October where residents voices their concerns over contested materials.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes book content, whether LGBTQ+ topics, faith-based or any genre, has different values for different parts of the community. Restricting any of them prevents generations from accessing knowledge and is potentially dangerous to the growth of humanity.
Some of the most frequently banned books in Texas address issues of race, sexuality and gender identity. Forty-one percent of recently banned books had LGBTQ+ themes, protagonists or prominent secondary characters, and 40% had protagonists or prominent secondary characters of color, according to PEN America.
This data is concerning, particularly because of what this means for public school students. Public school systems are incredibly diverse settings, and the students there deserve to have access to literature that mirrors their lived experiences and validates their existence.
For years now, U.S. public school enrollment has been majority-minority, driven by growth among the Hispanic population and, to a lesser extent, the Asian American population, according to Education Week, a news website that covers K-12 education.
Removing representative books from public and school libraries gives the increasingly diverse student population fewer opportunities to engage with content that reflects their lived reality. These books have value to many of the groups represented in them.
Books with themes involving sexual content, race and racism, activism and the experiences of religious minorities have also been banned, according to PEN America. Although some may feel discomfort when reading books that tackle difficult issues, the ability to have access to diverse literature should be maintained.
Not only do book bans suppress books with diverse perspectives and limit access to knowledge, they also may violate the reader’s First Amendment rights.
The decision issued in the historic 1969 Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District case by the U.S. Supreme Court asserted that students retain their First Amendment rights in public schools.
“It can hardly be argued that either students or teachers shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate. This has been the unmistakable holding of this Court for almost 50 years,” the court stated.
In PEN America’s analysis of what this case means for students in districts with banned books, the organization said, “Legal precedent and expert best practices demand that committee members, and principals, superintendents and school boards act with the constitutional rights of students in mind, and using established processes, cognizant of the harm in eliminating access for all based on the concerns of any individual or faction.”
Additionally, in the Supreme Court’s 1982 Island Trees School District v. Pico decision, the court ruled that the First Amendment imposed limitations upon the discretion of school boards to remove books from junior and high school libraries. In the court’s view, while school boards can claim discretion in curriculum matters, they cannot extend that into the school library or in a narrowly partisan or political manner.
The possibility of students’ First Amendment rights being violated by book bans gives additional cause for concern. Freedom of expression is a vital right guaranteed to all Americans, and potential violations of it should not be accepted in modern society.
Parents concerned about the content of the books read by their children should exercise parental responsibility and ask their children not to check out books that they deem inappropriate.
Parents have almost always been able to opt their children out of reading requirements for classes if the book’s content morally or religiously offends them. This is a relatively common and normal way to regulate children’s content.
For example, Arlington Public Libraries will implement a parental control feature that lets parents restrict material deemed appropriate for teenagers and adults, according to KERA News.
However, it becomes another issue entirely when district and statewide book bans are implemented for wide swaths of people, especially for partisan or political reasons. Everyone deserves to fully exercise their First Amendment rights, and legal opinion on the issue has been settled for decades.
Although everyone has their own moral and religious beliefs, The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages the public not to advocate for banning opposing material as this will limit knowledge and perspectives that could benefit society.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Hannah Ezell; editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; design editor Claudia Humphrey; news reporters Wolf Isaly and Ayesha Shaji. Shaw was not present for this editorial decision and managing editor Mandy Huynh filled in.
