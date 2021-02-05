Editorial: Black lives still matter. The fight is far from over.

As February marks the start of Black History Month, it is important to remember and continue to support efforts by Black people and allies to end racial injustice.
Despite Black Lives Matter media coverage dwindling from the mainstream since igniting over the summer, the movement will continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of Americans for years to come.
The Shorthorn editorial board stresses that the global organization is more than just a meeting, it is a movement to end hundreds of years of systematic racial targeting, oppression and anti-Black violence.
BLM was founded in 2013 after the acquittal of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin’s murderer and continues to respond to unremitting instances of racial violence and discrimination to this day.
Over the summer, protests held on campus and around the city sparked efforts to improve equity in Arlington and at UTA.
According to previous Shorthorn reporting, the Arlington Unity Council — which was created to study citywide equity strategies, gather community input, create an equity plan and report its findings — met Tuesday to draft its final proposal for submission to the City Council on Feb. 23.
The proposal expressed concern in several areas, including zoning ordinances, housing, limited parental involvement in Arlington Independent School District’s school programs, overall health and economic disparities, and policing policies.
UTA unveiled eight diversity and inclusivity initiatives in July, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The initiatives include appointing a vice president for the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which is composed of 43 faculty and staff members from across campus; enhancing recruitment, retention and promotion of underrepresented faculty and staff; increasing scholarship opportunities; implementing diversity and inclusion training for all faculty and staff; the development of a new curriculum focused on social justice and equity; reviewing departmental policy within UTA Police Department; and expanding the Office of Multicultural Affairs.
According to previous Shorthorn reporting, finalists for the vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion position have been decided, and the faculty senate is arranging campus visits with them.
Some say this still isn’t enough to improve racial equality, and protesting is an additional way to advocate for Black lives and remind people that the fight isn’t over yet.
The Shorthorn acknowledges the systemic racial inequalities that affect the lives of Black people in many facets, and we support the BLM movement.
This past summer gave people the opportunity to show who they truly are and how they will react to discrimination and inequality. The UTA community should continue to show its support of the BLM movement and Black students moving forward.
We should start taking steps toward addressing inequality on a personal level as Black people cannot do it alone, and every step taken is a step in the right direction.
Protesting in solidarity is a critical part of our democractic process and gives the collective a chance to express their disapproval. Our government officials need to listen to the people they represent when we take to the streets.
At this point in the movement, if you aren’t speaking out about these issues, then you help perpetuate the issues. The Shorthorn stands in solidarity with the Black community, as injustice continues to fester in the foundations of the existing systems.
Black lives still matter today, tomorrow and every day to come.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Katecey Harrell; Editor-in-Chief Cecilia Lenzen; associate news editor Spencer Brewer; Samantha Knowles, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Adrian Rodriguez; news reporter Thevnin Rumende; and copy editor Jill Bold.
