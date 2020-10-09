Editorial: Bars in Tarrant County should remain closed until COVID-19 cases decline

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that bars could reopen for in-person service at 50% capacity, so long as their county government allows it.
Over the past few weeks, cases in Tarrant County have been steadily rising, and 7.4% of hospitalizations in the Metroplex hospital region are caused by COVID-19. With this in mind, we believeTarrant County should decline reopening bars for the time being.
According to a previous Shorthorn article, bars can reopen if less than 15% of all hospitalizations are caused by COVID-19. While Tarrant County is well below this, cases have been on the rise, and we urge county officials to wait until cases begin to decrease before reopening.
According to an analysis by The Washington Post, states that have reopened bars experienced, on average, a doubling in the rate of coronavirus cases three weeks after opening their doors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in a study of 300 adults who tested positive for COVID-19 that they were more likely to report visiting bars than people who were uninfected.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has already announced that Dallas would not open its bars. Tarrant County Judge Glen B. Whitley said the county is reviewing the order to evaluate the next step in opening businesses. If Dallas County isn’t planning on opening its bars, surely that’s indication enough that Tarrant County shouldn’t.
We understand many businesses are suffering after closing for so long. We also understand college students are getting restless with no watering holes to frequent. But now is not the time to put lives at risk.
Tarrant County cannot risk an additional spike in cases. We urge county officials to wait until cases decline before reopening.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.