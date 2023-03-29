Editorial: Arlington should have better walkability plans

As the city of Arlington works to enhance the walkability of its downtown area, it still faces challenges serving many of its residents, especially UTA students who may benefit from a walkable environment.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board appreciates the progress of downtown Arlington’s efforts to serve pedestrians, but the city can better serve its community. It could implement more improvement plans and work with its partners like the Texas Department of Transportation, which has plenty of say in determining the fate of Cooper Street.
Currently, the city has invested over $100 million in downtown development projects, according to a September press release. Among the projects listed for bringing attention to the area is the College Park Center built in 2012.
With fast developments come the city’s plans for improvements along commonly-used pedestrian routes in downtown Arlington. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index, which rates an area’s level of walkability based on employment, transits, density, etc., UTA areas have a score of 12.83 out of 20, which is considered “above average walkable.”
However, surrounding areas of Arlington have registered much lower scores. The section between Greek Row Drive and Nedderman Drive has a score of seven out of 20, which is “below average walkable.” Certain areas in East Arlington only score 4.83 out of 20, labeled as “least walkable.” Outside of downtown Arlington, most areas score below “above average walkable” rates.
Tony Pham, architecture junior and Walkable Arlington president, said in an email that a fair comparison for UTA would be the Richardson campus of the University of Texas at Dallas.
“Even though the block groups are around 13-14 out of 20, the campus is surrounded by similar levels of walkability that makes it a lot more connected as a whole,” Pham said.
Walkable Arlington is a student-led organization that aims to make the city more accessible and safer for pedestrians, according to its website.
As Arlington already makes strides to develop walkability in its downtown area, it should begin expanding to as many areas as possible. Many campus apartments are located along Cooper Street, one of the city’s busiest roads. Arlington should consider working with TxDOT for future plans.
Those arguing for a more pedestrian-friendly pavement along Cooper Street may ask to remove lanes. However, this may make it difficult for TxDOT to keep the traffic flow moving and avoid jams during rush hours.
Instead, if the city doesn’t want to lower the number of lanes on Cooper Street, it could consider adding a physical barrier on the sidewalk to keep pedestrians and bike riders safe, therefore expanding the sidewalks. While this would require a redesign of Cooper Street, which may be inconvenient, the city should consider doing this in phases.
Besides developing a safer road plan, the city should consider partnering with UTA for a potential mini college town. While there’s Ann’s Grocery Store on East Abram Street, there should be more options to get groceries within walking distance from campus. This helps students avoid walking too far off campus, potentially decreasing traffic death risks.
“We can’t have a defeatist attitude when it comes to literal human lives,” Pham said.
In February, the city received $240,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s grant funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All program.
The funding can go toward implementing the Vision Zero initiative, which acknowledges methods such as roadway designs and adjusting speed limits for a safer street.
However, even though Bloomberg reported how Vision Zero has worked for cities like New Jersey and New York, traffic deaths are still rising in Portland, Oregon, Washington DC and Seattle, which also implemented the initiative. A concrete plan to keep pedestrians safer is still necessary.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board encourages the city to develop feasible plans and work with TxDOT to combat the issues of walkability in areas around the UTA campus. While the city has focused on areas parallel to Cooper Street, such as Center Street, the situation will not be solved until Arlington focuses on the root of the problem and directly addresses it.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of editor-in-chief Dang Le; news editor Steven Shaw; Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Isaac Appelt; design editor Claudia Humphrey; copy editor Chris Huddleston and engagement producer Roulette Hendricks. Shaw, Appelt and Huddleston were not present for this editorial decision, and copy desk chief Deekota Diaz, engagement editor Ella Scott and managing editor Mandy Huynh filled in.
