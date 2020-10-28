Editorial: Arlington deserves a police chief willing to reform the department

Arlington has narrowed its search for a new police chief to five finalists, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The final round of interviews and a community forum will take place Thursday, after which the city will decide on a new police chief.
In the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd, many across the nation are rethinking the role policing plays in our communities. As such, we urge the city to select a candidate who is willing to engage in community-based policing, maintain discipline among officers and promote transparency within the department.
Cases of Arlington Police killing unarmed citizens have been overshadowed by police killings in Dallas, Fort Worth and other parts of the nation. However, Arlington Police have had several instances in the past which demonstrate a need for reform within the department.
In 2019, former Arlington Police officer Ravinder Singh fatally shot an unarmed woman who was lying in the grass off North Collins Street. Singh was allegedly attempting to shoot a charging dog.
He was eventually indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
In 2018, an Arlington Police officer shot and killed O’Shae Terry, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop after Terry attempted to drive away. The officer stepped on the vehicle’s running board as the car began to move and opened fire on Terry.
It’s worth mentioning that both of these officers were indicted for their actions, and we commend the city and the Arlington Police Department for seeking justice for their officers’ misconduct. However, both of these cases could have ended with the victims alive, and the fact that they occurred in the first place demonstrates deep issues within the department.
There are other names and other instances. Over the past four years, the Arlington NAACP chapter has identified six instances of Arlington Police using unnecessary deadly force on unarmed citizens. According to The Star-Telegram, the Arlington NAACP released a statement that city officials need to do more than just write checks to families whose loved ones have been killed by police, and we couldn’t agree more.
Some could say these cases are flukes; mistakes happen, and there are bad apples in every profession. But as Chris Rock said, some professions can’t have bad apples. Police are entrusted with keeping the public safe and are given tremendous power. There is no room for officers who abuse their power.
There is a national reckoning on policing in America, and it’s going to take strong leadership in Arlington and across the nation to ensure those granted power are held accountable.
We call on the city to choose a leader willing to make these necessary changes in the department.
The Shorthorn editorial board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter. Cohen was not present for this editorial decision.
