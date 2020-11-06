Editorial: America must rethink how it chooses its leaders

Needless to say, this election has been a long, painful process. It has demonstrated American discord on the world stage and undermined the foundational democratic pillars upon which the nation was built. It is now apparent many of our institutions need reform.
But before we can speak of our institutions, we must address the role everyday Americans have played in this election. The American people must reimagine the role of politics in their lives, or else our leaders and institutions will continue to stray from their representative foundations.
According to Pew Research Center, only half of the country was satisfied with the presidential candidates before the election began. About 60% of Republicans said they approved of the candidates, while only about 40% of Democrats felt satisfied with the selections. Of the surveyed voters, 21% said neither candidate would make a very good president.
A majority of registered voters who support Joe Biden said the main reason they support him is because he is not Donald Trump. Only about 20% of Trump supporters claim opposition to Biden as their reason for backing the sitting president.
There are a variety of reasons why we are in this mess. Many are quick to blame our institutions and governing bodies for producing this democratic disaster. No one could deny that our political leaders and institutions are deeply divided by party lines.
Yet, as George Carlin pointed out many years ago, all politicians are elected by the American people. It’s disappointing that this is the best we can do.
“If you have selfish, ignorant citizens, you’re going to get selfish, ignorant leaders,” Carlin said.
Donald Trump is a disaster to our democracy. His repeated and unfounded claims of voter fraud are an attack on the core foundations of a free and fair election. His accusations leading up to and during the election are dangerous and undermine the democratic process.
The Shorthorn endorsed Joe Biden for president, but he is far from an ideal candidate. Months ago in an interview, Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” Biden is also attached to multiple problematic pieces of past legislation, such as the 1994 crime bill and the fact that he voted for the Defense of Marriage Act.
Multiple women have accused both candidates of sexual assault and harrassment.
America must rethink how its leaders are chosen. Satisfied or not, this election cycle’s pool of candidates was a direct result of the standard to which we hold ourselves as Americans and the expectations we have set for our elected representatives.
If we want better leaders, we must first be better citizens. Demand better for your country. Demand a standard of compassion, decency and competency required of such a powerful office.
Research candidates thoroughly before making decisions. Set aside emotion and vote for who you think is the best person for the job based on their personal morals and the past behavior of candidates before casting your ballot.
This election has been a mess, and we are frankly disgusted it was produced by our country. The American people are better than this, and we call on our countrymen to act like it.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Spencer Brewer; Editor-in-Chief Shay Cohen; news editor Angelica Perez; Cecilia Lenzen, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Chris Amaya; David Silva Ramirez, life and entertainment reporter; and copy editor Andrew Walter.
