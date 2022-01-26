Common cough or COVID-19: Stay home during pandemic

As COVID-19 cases surge because of the Omicron variant and the world is heading into the third year of the pandemic, it feels like there are only two periods of time right now: pre-coronavirus era and coronavirus era.
So, it’s easy for people to cough and then immediately tell me, “Oh, it’s just something in my throat. It’s not COVID.” — “Yeah, right,” I thought, as I tried not to inhale and end the conversation.
It’s not that I don’t trust them, but the Omicron variant is too unpredictable, and I won’t take any chances.
My friends have now referred to 2022 as “2020, too.” They have a point. Ever since the pandemic happened in 2020, the years have somehow blurred together.
During the first year of the pandemic, many people canceled their plans and stayed under lockdown. Some began experiencing anxiety or depressive disorder symptoms, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Somewhere in 2021, as more people got vaccinated and places opened up, some sense of normalcy returned. Then, Omicron hits. Businesses are closing early again, and positive cases are going through the roof.
As of Jan. 19, UTA reported 1,805 positive cases this year. That’s more than half the total positive cases on campus since Aug. 13.
Trust me. I get it. We want to go out, have fun and enjoy life. We want to socialize and meet people again. We want to wear real pants instead of sweatpants for meetings again.
But if you cough, feel sick or have any symptoms, please don’t.
COVID-19 is unpredictable, and Omicron is highly contagious. You won’t know if you have it unless you test since many vaccinated people will not display symptoms. And even if you don’t have coronavirus, the flu season is here, and I don’t want that either.
As a reporter, I have covered many COVID-19-related topics at UTA and in Arlington: vaccines, testing, social distancing plans and how people are affected by this pandemic. As an editor, I have worked with reporters on the consequences of COVID-19 like the global supply chain and the nursing shortage.
Some people told me they are skeptical about the virus and the vaccine. Others said they feel stressed at school or their workplace and scared about the future. Back in my hometown in Vietnam, my parents tested positive during Christmas.
Those words, stories and statistics haunt me. They made me wonder if I should go to any parties during Christmas. They affected my decisions regarding whether to dine at an indoor restaurant where the virus can easily spread on a cold, January night.
Ultimately, I decided to cook food at home and watch movies to get through the holiday break. If you did the same, you weren’t alone.
Then again, under this unpredictable Texas weather, it’s not abnormal to have a runny nose, a cough here and there or any noncontagious symptoms. If one has tested for COVID-19 and received a negative result a day or two before, they should be transparent with their friends or co-workers to avoid putting everyone in an uncomfortable situation.
It’s worth mentioning many Americans had shown up to work pre-COVID-19 when sick — I was one of those. Some people aren’t offered paid leave, so staying at home puts them in a difficult situation economically. But for some, they also want people to appreciate their efforts, a “Hey, look at me, I showed up even when sick” mentality.
I sympathize with those people, but a part of me wants to tell you it isn’t worth it. It’s not worth putting other people at risk, especially those who live with vulnerable family members or unvaccinated children.
In a couple weeks, I will turn 22. I had many hopes this would be the year I get to have fun with my friends, considering last year I celebrated being legal by buying a wine bottle that is still sealed and kept in my closet.
Yet, I’ve decided to put that dream party on hold again. It’s disappointing and overwhelming.
But deep down, I know that’s OK. Because even with how crazy these past few years have been, I still have faith we’ll get to a third era soon, the post-coronavirus, when the pandemic becomes endemic.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.