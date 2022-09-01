Column: Students should consider joining Fraternity and Sorority Life

My name is Chris Durham, and I’d like to welcome our new and returning Mavericks! You may have seen me with my service dog, Astro, around campus. Please feel free to ask if you want to pet him. I know he’s adorable, so I will try to accommodate everyone.
Mavs, your professional journey starts now, and I encourage you to get involved in student organizations. I especially recommend that all eligible students strongly consider joining Fraternity and Sorority Life. We have a rich, diverse system of organizations where students can find lifelong friends and feel like their core identities are respected and valued.
As an undergraduate who served in Student Government, I had the opportunity to meet thousands of Mavericks. However, after graduation, I really only stayed in contact with my fraternity brothers. They stood for me at my wedding and provided support when I needed it most. Through the years, we’ve stayed in contact with each other and shared big life moments, like when we first had children and what those children accomplished. We’ve journeyed through life together. As the axiom goes: “Brotherhood (or Sisterhood) is for life.”
Another benefit to joining Fraternity and Sorority Life is the leadership development you receive. Through Fraternity and Sorority Life, I refined my leadership skills, which later made me a better U.S. Army ROTC cadet and, subsequently, a career military officer. I give credit to my fraternity for making me the leader I am today.
It is truly an exciting time to be part of the Fraternity and Sorority Life community at UTA, which I believe is growing. Currently, I’m working with the university on building more Fraternity and Sorority Life housing within the next few years. I especially look forward to working with UTA to provide opportunities for housing to our traditionally Black and multicultural fraternities and sororities. We must afford every student equal opportunity and fair treatment.
You may have questions such as, “Which fraternity or sorority should I join?” Take it from me, you’ll know when the time comes because your future organization will make you feel comfortable and like you belong. “How will the pledgeship go?” It will involve getting to know members and your fellow pledge brothers or sisters. It’s where you start to forge those bonds that will last a lifetime. You will learn things about yourself and develop more confidence and leadership acumen.
I wish every Maverick a great year. We all have a need for belonging, and UTA has many wonderful opportunities to meet that need. All student organizations have that potential, especially our Fraternity and Sorority Life system.
@opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.