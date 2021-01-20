“Be the change we want to see”: Accept a peaceful transfer of power and heal our divide

President Donald Trump kept many of us on the edges of our seats for what felt like a lifetime. With every post, press conference and public appearance he made during his four-year term, he drove the country further apart.
But when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are sworn into office Wednesday, Americans should take a breath of relief, stand tall and look toward the future with their heads held high.
We voted, the results have been confirmed and Biden is taking office. The next step is to accept a peaceful transfer of power, work toward healing the division perpetuated under the Trump administration and show the same kind of engagement in elections to come.
Trump’s divisive rhetoric drove a wedge between some of us that will take years to mend, if those relationships can be repaired at all. Now that he’s out of office, we can relax and accept the reality that we all share.
As soon as Biden gained a lead in the election, the Republican Party, Trump’s followers and Trump himself began contesting the results and claiming voter fraud. From the start, social media propaganda and false claims ultimately led to the violent attack on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters.
The attack made dangerous double standards all the more evident.
Peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters responding to racial violence by law enforcement were forcefully removed by police with rubber bullets and tear gas over the summer. However, a mob of individuals armed with weapons, bombs and Molotov cocktails were allowed to storm a historical government building, attacking and killing a U.S. Capitol Police officer, vandalizing the building with antisemitic symbols while compromising Congressional computers.
With a disastrous COVID-19 response, the pandemic has dramatically changed everyone’s lives as thousands of businesses have permanently shut down and hundreds of thousands of Americans have died. Deep-rooted systemic racial inequity has been magnified as Black people and ethnic minorities become infected and die from the virus at higher rates than white people. As we move into a confusing state of vaccine distribution, we have a lot to unpack with ourselves and each other to heal from the trauma of the last year.
We cannot allow the democratic process to be undermined by anyone, especially not by the people charged with representing us under the law. We must continue to hold government officials accountable for their messages and actions by showing up to vote during national and local elections.
In October, a Gallup poll reported that 77% of voters thought the 2020 election mattered more than previous years, and another showed that 56% of voters didn’t think Trump deserved to be reelected. This election proved to be one of the most important to Americans, as more voters participated this year than ever before.
The outcome has set the tone for the future.
In order to uphold the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power, citizens must look toward the future and adjust their behavior accordingly. Be the change we want to see: a more compassionate and understanding America where people are held accountable for their words and actions, and people are accepted and welcomed despite their differences.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor Katecey Harrell; Editor in Chief Cecilia Lenzen; associate news editor Spencer Brewer; Samantha Knowles, life and entertainment editor; sports editor Adrian Rodriguez; news reporter Thevnin Rumende; and copy editor Jill Bold.
