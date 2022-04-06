Arlington prides itself as American Dream city, but its road design is a nightmare

Imagine walking on the street. The closest crosswalk is 250 feet away, but the other side of the street is merely 65 feet from you. It’s late, and the car coming seems far away. Perhaps, it’s OK to run across the street, and you’ll be safe.
Unfortunately, a 32-year-old woman who made that decision died at the scene when a car struck her March 12 in Arlington.
Despite priding itself as the American Dream city, Arlington’s dangerous-by-design environment is nothing but a nightmare. While it may seem futile to ask for an overhaul of our streets, there is a tool readily available to the Arlington City Council to take action.
Arlington must recommit itself to affordable personal mobility and carbon-free transportation and continue implementing the Hike and Bike System Master Plan, which the city adopted in 2011.
The master plan calls for adding 138 miles of bike network to the current 20 miles and 214 miles of hike network as well as improving 190 intersections.
These plans promise to create an integrated framework and “facilitate hiking and biking as viable transportation alternatives throughout Arlington.” Additionally, the plan calls for the city to commit to a vision of a bike-friendly community, which “often translates into increased property values, business growth and increased tourism.”
So, how are our neighbors doing?
Recognizing a need for investments in an effective transportation network, Dallas adopted a five-year strategic mobility plan under a limited budget, and passed a sidewalk master plan to target one of the most critical pieces of infrastructure for many users in 2021. City Council also adopted a budget that boldly included funding to address half of the sidewalk master plan.
While Dallas has a concrete plan, Arlington’s Hike and Bike master plan only addressed project types, improvements and all locations where upgrades are needed but never specified how the city should promptly do so.
Fort Worth is a “bike-friendly community” with a bronze award certified by the League of American Bicyclists since 2016. Being a bike-friendly community allows residents to thrive under improved health conditions, air quality, traffic management and quality of life, according to the League.
Despite primarily being a suburban city relative to other dense cities, Fort Worth champions these initiatives, including adding an active bicycle advocacy group and bike advisory committee to the city, dedicating staff to bike programming and planning and adopting an effective Bike Month and Bike-to-Work initiatives.
These plans don’t happen by themselves—they require the city’s support. Public officials should get serious about committing to a walkable and bikeable city: they have a conscious decision to provide a better future for our next generations.
Amsterdam was a different world back in the ’70s when its streets were a place for “huge traffic flows.” Cities were torn down to make way for more roads, and traffic fatalities rose to record levels, peaking at 3,300 deaths in 1971, according to The Guardian.
But after efforts from activists and advocates, officials listened and shifted their transportation priorities. The Dutch government doubled their investments and subsidies into biking infrastructure. Now, Amsterdam is known as the world capital of biking.
The future of mobility can either become a place where we coerce everyone into cars, or we free ourselves from automobiles and explore the world of endless possibilities. It’s up to the city government to make the decision.
