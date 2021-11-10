Opinion: America’s individualist roots make the US a less considerate, empathetic place to live

Independence and self-prioritization are not inherently wrong concepts, but when they get turned up to the degree seen in American politics and broader society, it vilifies others and makes intentions selfish, without concern for the public good.
Individualism is a doctrine where the interests of the individual are or ought to be ethically paramount, according to Merriam-Webster. Its opposite, collectivism, is defined by an emphasis on collective rather than individual action or identity.
Individualism is pervasive in Americans’ attitudes toward health care and those most affected by it. The COVID-19 pandemic showed a clear contrast between the United States’ response to stop preventable deaths and the rest of the world’s.
During this year’s Fourth of July, beachgoers celebrated without guilt in Marquette, Michigan, because they believed the pandemic was a lie, and people shouldn’t feel worried about catching it.
Individualistic attitudes also translate into the lack of compassion toward homeless people. Growing up, my parents would tell me to not engage with or look at homeless people.
Homeless people almost counterargue against the American dream, which assumes anybody who strives for endless opportunity can succeed. Most people usually think the worst of homeless people: that they are lazy drug addicts or just choosing to be homeless.
I’ve met homeless people begging beside grocery stores who explained the difficulties of working and traveling while homeless. Other people would walk past, sneer and tell them to get a job. It’s not that simple.
The top four causes of homelessness are the lack of affordable housing, unemployment, poverty and low wages, according to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty.
The stigmatization of homeless people leads to fewer policies supporting them, agonizing them while others continue to judge their suffering.
America’s individualism also becomes apparent when comparing different societies from outside the U.S. to typical American society.
Japanese elementary school children grow up serving lunch to themselves. They all help and clean up after each other to appreciate the hard work that goes into the food created, from the local farmers to the cooks who prepare the food.
Japanese schools also allow children to prepare their lunches to see how people work together for common goals, leaning into collectivist ideals. This contrasts American children, who don’t care where the food came from as long as they have eaten.
Japan also adopts a notable cleanliness culture, and its citizens try to keep the country clean. The children pick up trash along the paths they walk to school, and soccer fans and their teams clean the stadiums and locker rooms after the events.
Ninety percent of U.S. residents agree that litter is a problem in their state, according to Keep America Beautiful, an environmental nonprofit.
Everybody deserves human compassion from society and government, no matter their previous history, because humans are complicated people whose actions could be driven by forces outside themselves.
Americans should reject the individualist idea that everybody is responsible for themselves and themselves only and move toward a more semi-collectivist idea that people should be responsible for each other and themselves.
The U.S. can become a more considerate and empathetic place, despite what the rest of the world thinks of us after the pandemic.
