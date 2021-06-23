One dead in fatal shooting at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor
A shooting occurred Wednesday evening at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Arlington, resulting in the death of a teenager.

The 16-year-old victim was shot and transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Arlington Police Department.

This was not an active shooter situation. The incident took place outside of the water park at around 7:03 p.m.

Arlington Police Department detained some individuals and is working to determine what happened at the scene.

Anyone with more information can reach out to the Arlington Police Department or to Homicide Detective Mac Simmons at (817) 459-5735.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

