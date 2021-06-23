A shooting occurred Wednesday evening at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Arlington, resulting in the death of a teenager.
The 16-year-old victim was shot and transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Arlington Police Department.
This was not an active shooter situation. The incident took place outside of the water park at around 7:03 p.m.
Arlington Police Department detained some individuals and is working to determine what happened at the scene.
Anyone with more information can reach out to the Arlington Police Department or to Homicide Detective Mac Simmons at (817) 459-5735.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.