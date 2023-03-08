"Youth Art Month" show takes students’ work from classroom to museum

On the first day of March, artists from across the city, arms full of paintings, drawings and sculptures, shuffled through the Arlington Museum of Art’s doors. With hammers, tacks and tape, they scattered the pieces across the museum, transforming the space into a spectrum of technique and color.
But the work on the walls wasn’t their own — it was their students’.
The museum is holding its annual “Youth Art Month” show with the Arlington Independent School District, showcasing over 1,000 pieces created by students from K-12 with free admission until March 23. The show has been a tradition since 1990 as part of the nationwide initiative National Youth Art Month, which has a history dating to the early ’60s.
“The experience is real for these kids,” said Linh Nguyen, assistant director of fine arts over the visual arts program in AISD. “They see their work on the walls in the museum, they’re like ‘Oh my gosh, this is what an artist feels like.’”
The museum has seen each new generation of artists through the annual show, said Kendall Quirk, the museum’s registrar and director of exhibition. Every year, parents visiting to see their children’s work would remember having their own art displayed at the museum.
“It’s really cool to see so many generations not only continue to be educated in Arlington but to continue to support their own children in their artistic journey and figuring out what they want to do and how to be creative,” Quirk said.
The exhibit organizes the art by grade level across the three floors of the museum, and the show features all the schools and grade levels in one installation. The ground floor showcases high school students, the upstairs holds work from elementary school, and the junior high work is displayed in the basement.
Over the month, the Arlington Museum of Art will hold three separate receptions for the different school networks.
“We get so many professional artists who are even excited to see their art on walls in a museum,” Quirk said. “It’s the same with kids and their parents and their grandparents and their siblings.”
The art differs by grade level, representing students at different parts of their journey, she said. The pieces from elementary schools reflect students as they are just getting on their feet and putting their different takes on class projects. In junior high, students gradually get more experimental, and their creativity starts to appear by high school.
Art teachers across the district decide which of their students’ works get displayed at the show, Nguyen said. The teachers select students who work hard, show passion and may never be showcased.
Jennifer Kinter and Jennifer Randall, elementary school art teachers in the district, have had their students participate in the show since they started teaching over 20 years ago. When Randall chooses which students to show at the museum, she looks at more than just the piece and picks students who love art that she wants to encourage, she said.
Kinter said she lays out all her students’ art blindly, without looking at who created which piece. Then, once she’s narrowed them down to a few artworks, she looks at the artists’ names and chooses the hardest-working students from them.
The “Youth Art Month” show is more special than the other shows that their classes participate in, being in both a museum and a shared space with high schoolers, Kinter said. As teachers, they use the show as a collaborative space to get fresh ideas for their own classes.
Quirk said the museum also sees the show as a celebration of art teachers, as it’s their teaching reflected in the students.
“It’s a celebration of, ‘Hey, this student is doing really amazing things, thank you for being an inspirational teacher for them,’” she said.
Nguyen said showcasing students’ work on the walls gives them a sense of motivation and pride for their work, which children don’t often get recognized for.
“Art is an incredible medium,” he said. “It is a self-reflection of who you are as a person. It provides an avenue for you to manifest your ideas, your thoughts, your beliefs on paper, on canvas, on clay, and that is a powerful tool.”
Quirk said that in recent decades, art has started to talk more about self-identity and introspective learning, themes that have bled into student artwork.
“That’s been really exciting to see develop because I really think it has become a really big part of the art month,” she said. “We see a lot of students who do self-portraits, we see a lot of students who spend significant time on works that really are a passion project for themselves, about themselves.”
Art is an outlet for mental health that allows students to take care of themselves and express their frustrations, Quirk said. Last year, when Youth Art Month returned to being in person after the pandemic, many students in the show used the art to express the isolation that COVID-19 caused.
Nguyen said it’s important for students’ social and emotional needs to have the arts for creative expression and to help them think “over, under, inside, around the box.”
In Nguyen’s 28 years with the school district, he said he’s watched Youth Art Month grow in its level of work, excitement and visibility. At every reception, he sees the families, students and their smiles.
“People ask me all the time, ‘What do you like about your job?’ And I think the best part for me is bringing a community of artists together, to see all the students together, teachers together, families together — it has that community feel,” Nguyen said. “That’s what’s important to me as I direct these shows.”
