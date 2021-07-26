Wyl Parker, well-known UTA retiree, dies at 77

Wyl Parker, a longtime UTA employee who was instrumental in shifting UTA from a commuter school to a traditional residential campus, died on July 4 after battling lung disease. He was 77.
Parker served at UTA for 39 years from 1971 until he retired in 2010 at the age of 66.
Parker took on various roles at UTA such as management services assistant vice president, housing and dining assistant director and assistant dean of student life. Throughout his time, he witnessed the university double in enrollment size, the transition of six university presidents and new building establishments such as University Village in 1981 and Arlington Hall in 2000.
Molly Albart, assistant vice president of Student Affairs, said Parker forged a good team and a family environment with people he worked with.
“He really did teach you to not take yourself too seriously, take time for yourself [and to] put your family first and your job second,” Albart said.
Albart said it was through Parker’s leadership and confidence that UTA got rid of its commuter reputation and transformed into a traditional residential campus after the establishment of Arlington Hall.
Mari Duncan, director of Apartment and Residence Life, said Parker was the catalyst for a lot of changes at UTA, one of them being the establishment of meal plans with dining services.
Eric Leidlein, Auxiliary Services executive director, said some of Parker’s greatest accomplishments were the leadership and mentorship he passed on to staff.
Leidlein said many of those staff started out young and were put under Parker’s guidance on how to make good decisions. Many of them are still working on campus, he said.
Parker was the reason she stayed at UTA, Albart said. And he was a role model that always made sure students were put first at the university.
“The passion he instilled in us for our work at UTA really taught us to care deeply for our campus and our students,” she said.
