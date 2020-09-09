The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will be Globe Life Field’s first nonbaseball event since its opening in May.
George Taylor, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association chief executive officer, made the announcement Wednesday at the ballpark.
The rodeo event started in Texas in 1959 and later moved to Las Vegas in 1985 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The venue is not available for live entertainment with fans this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada.
Expected to take place 85 days from the announcement, Taylor said they’re excited to hold a rodeo that sets the bar for the association. Fans will be able to attend and watch the competitions in-person Dec. 3 through Dec. 12.
Seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups. Contact-limiting measures, such as mobile tickets, will be utilized. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 25.
Within eight hours of sending a nationwide survey to the association’s fans in August, 40,000 responses were received with 80% approval of participating in the rodeo experience.
While the year has been challenging for everyone, pro rodeo is needed now more than ever, Taylor said.
Mayor Jeff Williams said rodeo attendees will be able to see Six Flags’ Holiday in the Park event and visit Texas Live while being in close proximity to the Fort Worth Stockyards.
The rodeo event will be a phenomenal experience, Williams said, and he couldn’t be prouder that Arlington will host the rodeo in 2020.
“In Arlington we love to dream big, and we get dreams done and we do it the right way,” he said.
Trevor Brazile, the association’s most decorated cowboy, said he couldn’t think of a location better than his home state of Texas.
“When you think of Texas, you think of rodeo, you think of cowboys,” he said.
Brazile announced he was stepping down from full-time rodeo in 2018. He said he was a little jealous of the competitors who would get to compete at the ballpark, but he was excited.
This year will bring a new rodeo experience for the fans, a lot of whom live in Texas. Brazile said it will expose more people to the sport he loves.
“This is a great step forward, no other sport and no other industry that I know can do something like this in a pandemic,” he said.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.