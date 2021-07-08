World Health Organization advises the public to follow COVID-19 safety protocols even if vaccinated

The World Health Organization advised the public to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance in a virtual press conference in June as new variants of COVID-19 continue to spread.

The Delta variant is the most transmissible variant of the COVID-19 virus and is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated population. It has been identified in at least 85 countries and was first detected in the U.S. in March this year.

Bruce Aylward, WHO senior adviser on organizational change to the Director-General, said during the press conference that people must continue to play it safe even after being fully vaccinated because they could end up being part of a transmission chain.

Aylward said the virus is still evolving, and people may not be fully protected even if they’re vaccinated because sometimes the vaccines aren’t fully effective for some people.

The Delta variant accounts for more than 51% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 22% over the past two weeks in Dallas County and increased by 58% in Tarrant County, according to the latest data from UT-Southwestern Medical Center.

Tarrant County reported six COVID-19 deaths and 113 new cases Thursday.

@ritchie3609

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments