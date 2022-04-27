Working toward walkability: City to improve sidewalks

The city of Arlington awarded a near-million-dollar construction contract in March to improve and update sidewalks primarily across downtown.
The funding, awarded to Ken-Do Contracting LP, is for the Nathan Lowe and Downtown Sidewalk Improvements project. This project, which is expected to go underway in May, aims to create continuous pedestrian paths compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act in the following locations: Nathan Lowe Road, Front Street, Main Street, South Street and West Street.
Walkable Arlington, an advocacy group that promotes walkable spaces and greater transportation options, helped influence the funding’s passing from the outside, said Juno Murray, Walkable Arlington social media coordinator and history sophomore.
The organization held walk and bike audits, where members visited various parts of Arlington to gauge the safety of streets for pedestrians.
Walkable Arlington conducts these audits to solve smaller infrastructural issues, Murray said. The Nathan Lowe project’s funding will be the largest amount the organization has been involved in helping get passed.
Walkability has been an advocated priority since 2018, when the city adopted a downtown master plan, said Maggie Campbell, Downtown Arlington Management Corp. president and CEO.
Campbell said the Downtown Arlington Management Corp. has advocated for the city to prioritize connectivity, including lighting and safety, which are particularly related to the walkability to and from campus.
“We have continued to be an advocate for implementing this vision of a college town, of a walkable downtown, of a place that’s active day and night,” Campbell said.
There need to be sidewalks that connect downtown destinations, she said. A walkable, compact, dense and vibrant downtown has been a constant vision since the Downtown Arlington Management Corp. was created in 2006.
Murray said walkability is important for various reasons, including economic benefits, health benefits and increased community engagement.
There have been requests for sidewalks on Nathan Lowe Road over the past few years, said Chris Funches, project engineer in the department of public works.
After the city had completed one segment of sidewalk from Matlock Road to Petra Drive, there was a following request to complete it to Cooper Street, Funches said.
The request stemmed from neighborhoods in the area that wanted walkable and bikeable space to Cravens Park since drainage ditches hindered access, he said. The city then analyzed how it would move forward with the request.
In 2021, the city reached out to work with UTA, the Heart of Arlington Neighborhood Association and other groups to make a decision. Walkable Arlington suggested improvements in downtown and east Arlington, he said.
From the organization’s report, an investigation to improve the downtown district began. The project aimed to follow the recommendations and make additional improvements for pedestrian mobility.
The Nathan Lowe project is funded through the city’s maintenance sales tax, which is used to improve public infrastructure. This year, the city had roughly a million dollars to complete the project.
Sidewalk requests go through the Department of Public Works. Within the department, the sidewalk program receives 1.4 million each year from the bond election. From that, the department investigates the requests, Funches said.
The city determines whether there is anything that does not meet ADA guidelines and then replaces it, he said. If a continuous path does not exist, the city looks into creating one.
The main aspect of the improvements is that it provides pedestrian safety, Funches said. It gives people the safety to get out, walk and enjoy the city.
“The downtown master plan calls for a downtown that is walkable, safe, attractive, full of ground-level businesses, people living here, people playing here, certainly a compliment to the entertainment district, but a place that locals take care of and love,” Campbell said.
In terms of walkability, the plan addresses sidewalks, parks, amenities for bikes, more urban living and events, she said.
Ensuring safe walkability is a process, she said. The city will not get it all done at once, but every little bit helps.
Construction workers will have up to a year to execute the project. If there is additional time within the process, the city will look to make improvements in more downtown district locations, Funches said.
