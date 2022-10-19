Working out safely and sustainably can strengthen your body

Starting a fitness journey can sometimes be daunting. Students wanting to start their fitness journey often don’t know where to begin or how to avoid injuries first-timers can have.
Exercising without precautions can cause workout injuries, such as pulled muscle and strain, sprained ankles, shoulder injuries, knee injuries, shin splints, tendonitis and wrist sprain or dislocation, according to WebMD’s website.
Registered dietitian nutritionist Stacie Ellis said students new to exercising should start with something simple, such as walking around campus.
“You’re more prone to injury if your body’s not used to it, so you want to build yourself up,” Ellis said.
Some students, she said, get excited at the start of their fitness journey and want to work out every day but eventually burn out after a month or two.
College students, especially, should set attainable goals like exercising three days a week since it’s easier to maintain than planning to work out five days a week then getting discouraged when they miss a day, she said.
Undeclared freshman Preston Gerst said he has been bodybuilding for the last two years. While some students may feel self-conscious at the gym when they first start exercising, he said other people focus on themselves.
“If you want to lose weight, going to the gym and showing people that you’re willing to show up is honestly the complete opposite of being judged,” Gerst said. “They see that you’re there; they see that you’re putting in the work.”
Before a workout, Ellis said students should warm up the muscles they intend to use during their workout. She said most injuries occur when the muscles are not warmed up.
Nursing freshman Phu Tieu said he started working out at the start of the semester because he has free time between his classes and wants to use it well.
Tieu said beginners should work their way up with small basic exercises and then incorporate basic equipment, such as dumbbells and barbells.
If a person has never lifted weights and is having trouble during an exercise, Ellis said they should always ask for help. She said getting help, especially for proper form, can prevent injuries.
Gerst said one of his biggest challenges was having motivation.
“All of it comes down to your mindset because, like homework, working out isn’t always the most fun. It’s not always the most enjoyable, even though it is usually beneficial,” he said.
Ellis said doing light exercise when students feel sore from a workout can get the blood flowing in the area, but some of the soreness may also come from electrolyte deficiency. Getting adequate amounts of potassium, sodium and calcium through foods and beverages can also help, she said.
To recover, getting proper sleep is important, as this is when the body is recovering, she said.
“Just go work out. It doesn’t matter what you do,” Gerst said. “You could do cardio, you could go on a treadmill, you could walk up steps, you could go swimming, you could go for a bike ride. Find what makes you enjoy working out.”
@Joangtz_
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.