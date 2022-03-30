Women’s rights activist, Afghan evacuee begins her new career at UTA

Fleeing Afghanistan meant leaving behind her home and the people she was close to, but Roshan Mashal, Women’s and Gender Studies fellow, knew she and her family would be in danger if they didn’t leave as the Taliban overthrew her country.
Mashal has been a women’s rights activist since the beginning of Taliban rule in Afghanistan in 1996. Now, she is beginning a new journey at UTA.
The university invited Mashal as a fellow so she could educate the community and share her experiences, said Dustin Harp, Women’s and Gender Studies program director.
Mashal began her yearlong fellow position in the Women’s and Gender Studies program at UTA on Feb. 15, Harp said.
Her fellowship is funded by the College of Liberal Arts’ Festival of Ideas and a fellowship grant from the Texas International Education Consortium, said Dan Cavanagh, College of Liberal Arts interim dean.
Mashal said she joins the Women’s and Gender Studies program to promote her activism and to teach students and staff how to turn their knowledge into action.
“The people have the power to bring changes, not just in their society but around the world,” Mashal said.
Mashal’s involvement in activism began when the Taliban banned women and girls from learning. She was born in Kabul, the country’s capital, but later immigrated to Pakistan after the takeover. There, she taught immigrant girls for two years.
She then returned to Afghanistan and began a school in her home, hidden from Taliban authorities, to teach girls in secret.
In 2010, Mashal joined the Afghan Women’s Network, the largest advocacy platform for women in Afghanistan, to connect with women and fight for their rights, she said.
Mashal said she was a teacher, media worker, networking manager, advocacy manager and a leader of the Afghan Women’s Network.
“Women and men are complimentary of the society,” she said. “Without each other, they are nothing.”
She evacuated Kabul and moved to the U.S. in 2021 with her five children, husband and other women before being placed in Fort McCoy, a refugee camp in Wisconsin.
The family later departed to Texas, where Mashal had the opportunity to join UTA.
Students can learn about women’s and human rights issues from Mashal and how to be an activist and create change in the world, Harp said.
Harp said Mashal once told her, while in the Fort McCoy refugee camp, she noticed the camp was being run inefficiently.
Mashal and a few other women wrote down recommendations of changes that should be made and handed them to the people managing the camp, Harp said.
She said the camp then changed to better the situation for families within weeks.
“I just love how even when she got [to the U.S.], she was trying to think about how to make things better and how to organize and how to make it better for everybody, not just for her,” Harp said.
Cavanagh hopes students and faculty take inspiration from Mashal as they learn of her perseverance in all she has been through while fighting for women’s rights.
Mashal said the most significant struggles of moving to the U.S. were leaving her career, friends, family and life in Afghanistan to adapt to a new country.
Some of her biggest challenges in the U.S. have been the language barrier, obtaining legal status and getting her children into the education system.
Mashal and her family are planning to gain permanent legal citizenship in the U.S., but they only have two-year visas.
She said obtaining documents like a work permit or a social security number can take more than six months.
Her children have struggled to get jobs or admission into universities because of a lack of job opportunities for people with an Afghanistan education or because their transcripts were simply not accepted for a transfer.
Mashal said having a job is important, but education is a foundation for the future.
She also hopes to improve her English, continue her education by receiving a master’s degree after her fellowship at UTA and create a foundation for activism, advocacy work and support for other Afghans.
Her experiences and activism in Afghanistan have allowed her to live with a calm mind and kind heart, she said.
“It is my life mission, becomes my life mission, to help support and work for women in my country and also outside of the country,” she said.
Mashal will be speaking at her first public event at UTA on March 30 in “interview-style” questions and answers with Harp. She will speak to the Arlington City Council in April, but more of Mashal’s events will be held in the fall as she continues to get acclimated, Harp said.
