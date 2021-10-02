Demonstrators gathered on the pedestrian bridges above Cooper Street on UTA campus Saturday to protest a restrictive abortion bill recently signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The law restricts abortion as early as six weeks and allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and those suspected of aiding and abetting an abortion.
The protest was a part of 600 marches nationwide by the Women’s March organization to rally for abortion justice, said Hillary Green, a co-organizer of the protest and UTA alumna.
Green’s personal abortion story happened on campus, she said.
“UTA is where a diverse group of young people are right now who are being impacted [by] these laws,” she said.
She found the recent abortion restrictions to be harmful to people with a reproductive system, she said.
“It's just another way that our government is attacking our bodies and trying to police medical decisions that we should be able to make on our own,” she said.
Protest attendee Maritsa Almanva, a Christian, came to the event with her four-year old-daughter. Although Almanva would not get an abortion, she feels like it’s her job as a mother to protect her daughter’s human rights, she said.
“Their rights are being taken away before they can even grow up,” Almanva said.
She said she was appalled when she heard about the latest abortion restrictions and feels Texas is moving backward.
She thought protesting for women’s rights was something of the past, Almanva said.
Donna Compton, a volunteer organizer with Powered by People, spent her time registering voters.
Powered by People is a political action committee founded by former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke. Compton said the organization attends rallies to register voters, regardless of their political affiliation.
When she was in high school in the ‘80s, Compton said she thought she’d never have to worry about abortion access, as the Supreme Court upheld abortion rights in 1973 with Roe v. Wade. [donna 1.16 DL]
She said she has two adult daughters and has no confidence in the future they or her potential granddaughters will have.
“I spend my days registering voters because it's how we're going to win this battle,” Compton said.
Protest attendees Kendall Quirk and Lara Herreid said over the years they’ve been to protests nationwide and wanted their community to know there are people supporting abortion rights. [kl 0.03 DL] [kl 0.22 DL]
Herreid said the new restrictions are regressive and pit people against one another over an issue that should be a personal choice.
She’s fearful for the future of abortion access and finds the restrictions harmful to women’s health care, Quirk said.
“It scares me to see what's going to come in the next couple of years,” she said.
Herreid said she’s concerned that the option will no longer be available if she, or anyone who may want an abortion, including rape victims or those without the financial means to support a child, needs one.
Green said she views the right to an abortion as an intersectional issue.
“We all have to be cared for,” she said. “We all have to matter in order for it to truly make a difference.”
