Women-led organizations provide representation on campus

As the acting president of The Society of Women Engineers at UTA, computer engineering junior Pearl Iyayi said people assume she is a nursing major and that engineering is not a career for women.
She wants to break that stigma.
“I really wanted to be part of SWE and the officers because I want to help reach that goal of retaining women in engineering,” Iyayi said.
UTA has 22 student organizations with a core purpose related to women’s issues, said Julia Cornish, assistant director of the Office of Student Organizations. These organizations allow students to create a community, engage in meaningful activities and advocate for issues they feel strongly about.
The Society of Women Engineers at UTA is one of the multiple chapters that aim to increase the number of women engineers, Iyayi said.
The UTA chapter currently has 50-60 members, and they organize social and professional development events, she said.
She joined the organization in 2020 after the former president reached out to her, Iyayi said. She knew about the organization before but did not know that UTA had a chapter.
Having women-led organizations on campus is important for diversity as they introduce a woman’s perspective to careers and graduate classes that are male-dominated, she said.
Political science senior Anna Laura Harmjanz is the vice president of the Women’s Transportation Seminar chapter at UTA. The organization intends to advance women in the transportation industry, she said.
Women are not properly represented in the transportation field because it is seen as a more masculine career, Harmjanz said. The lack of financial and career assistance contribute to the systemic challenges women face, she said.
The Women’s Transportation Seminar chapter offers networking opportunities, career development assistance and transportation seminars for its members, Harmjanz said.
Regardless of their field, she said having women included in the foundation allows them equal access to resources.
Women make up half of the world population, and if they are missing within planning, that is a community not being served, she said.
The Women’s Faculty and Staff Network is another women-led organization focused on serving those who work within the university.
The organization offers faculty and staff a space to discuss professional development, personal topics and university-specific issues, such as Title IX and equal pay, said Kayunta Johnson-Winters, the organization’s faculty co-chair and chemistry and biochemistry associate professor.
Elected in 2017, she was the organization’s first faculty co-chair-elect and remained in that position for three years until she officially became the faculty co-chair two years ago.
The organization meets every third Monday of the month with a speaker to discuss various topics, Johnson-Winters said.
She said the Women’s Faculty and Staff Network encourages men to participate in their events and learn about the variety of topics the group discusses.
“It’s not just empowerment for women,” she said. “It’s empowerment for men, too.”
Feminists seek equality and equity for women in society, so men can be feminists, Johnson-Winters said.
The organization promotes positive changes within the university, including giving career-development information and aiding in personal and professional growth, especially for women, she said.
Johnson-Winters hopes the organization can change people’s mindsets and narrow perspectives by highlighting issues and stories of women from diverse backgrounds while empowering them to become their own advocates and sponsors in the workforce, she said.
The organization allows for improvement opportunities with support from the administration and the university, Johnson-Winters said.
“I hope that the information that we give, the topics that we talk about, will teach women how to empower themselves, give them the information and the resources to go get that seat at the table,” she said.
Providing women with information helps them use their new knowledge in any platform they want to, she said.
Mimi Castillo, biology and psychology junior and president of Advancement of Females in Medicine, said the organization’s mission is to unite all different pre-health students and provide professional service and social opportunities.
The organization invites health care professionals, such as dentists, medical doctors and physical therapists, to provide insight into their professions, Castillo said.
Since becoming president, Castillo said she has focused on creating a strong community among the members. The organization has hosted numerous social events, including a self-defense class and a donation drive for women’s domestic abuse shelters.
Having women-centered student organizations is important because it builds a community where women can share their perspectives and support one another, Castillo said.
“I think that taking the initiative and going out, joining organizations, and becoming leaders and having that confidence in ourselves as women is extremely important and honestly just like a service to ourselves,” she said.
