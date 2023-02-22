 Skip to main content
Women Inspiring Philanthropy provides second grant for UTA planetarium

The planetarium sits on campus Feb. 20 in the Chemistry and Physics building. The planetarium received $100,000 total in funding to improve equipment and inspire youth in Arlington. 

 

With a $50,000 grant provided last year by local Arlington organization Women Inspiring Philanthropy, the UTA planetarium plans to improve its equipment and inspire younger generations to pursue paths in STEM.

The grant was given last October, said Kim Crawford, Women Inspiring Philanthropy treasurer, in an email.

The donation came with another $50,000 provided by the Library, Equipment, Repair and Rehabilitation budget, giving a total of $100,000 to the planetarium, said planetarium director Levent Gurdemir.

Gurdemir said the planetarium plans on using the grant to upgrade its software functionality and projectors, along with purchasing two new shows: “Atlas of a Changing Earth,” a show about the climate and global warming, and “Beyond the Sun,” a show exploring planets orbiting other stars.

“The importance of those shows is they are in line with the curriculum of Texas,” Gurdemir said. “They are in line with [Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills], and they have very up-to-date information about these fairly new areas, climate of the extrasolar planets. So they are great content to support our educational system.”

Another anticipated feature provided by the upgraded software is real-time satellite data. Gurdemir said it can be used to teach science with real-time information rather than showing examples.

Fiona Allen, grants chair of Women Inspiring Philanthropy, said despite having no formal ties to UTA, they chose to donate to the planetarium because of its location and educational reach.

“We're Arlington-centric, so we want to look at opportunities to improve Arlington in several categories,” Allen said. “And this one came up simply because of the education aspect.”

Allen said many Arlington Independent School District students come to the planetarium in the summer, especially preschoolers.

The planetarium is always an out-of-this-world experience for kids, Gurdemir said. From the shows to the scientists and astronomers presenting them, he said he hopes students will be inspired to pursue science or engineering by getting to know the planet they live on.

“We are hoping that they will be more sensitive to our planet, to improve it, to protect it and make it better.”

Allen said the planetarium is a hidden gem in Arlington that’s accessible to everybody. It’s a place where somebody could come through and decide to be an astronaut, a Mars rover, designer or anything else just from coming in.

“You never know how people could be inspired,” she said. “As far as our education component, we are thrilled to be participating in it and look forward to the continued success of the planetarium.”

