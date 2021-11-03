Woman-owned yoga studio creates a positive, calming space for Arlington

Before Fort Worth resident Monica Garrison opened her yoga studio, she said she had doubts about leaving her six-figure paying job but knew it was the right path for her.
Embrace Your Wellness, Garrison’s yoga-wellness studio, opened just last month on East Arkansas Lane in Arlington. She created the studio to provide resources to the community and to improve people’s wellness through yoga, pilates, Swedish massages, facials and meditations, she said.
Her mother’s death in 2008 and experiencing a divorce allowed her to sort unresolved issues in therapy, she said. Having a safe space where she could talk without judgment launched her spiritual journey and personal development.
It was a journey to get to a healthy place, Garrison said. Through the studio, she wants to help people who struggle to heal or find their purpose in life, she said.
Garrison said for almost 20 years, she would come home from her human resources job while figuring out how she could still run her studio at the same time. But she realized she no longer had the passion for human resources.
So she resigned with no regrets and decided to work on the studio full time, Garrison said.
“This is not just a passion project,” she said. “This is my life. This is who I am, and I express that through my business.”
The studio offers skincare facials and Swedish massages, according to the Embrace Your Wellness website. Members can also take yoga, pilates and a Reiki class, which is a Japanese healing technique.
Garrison said it’s difficult to secure funding and finance her business, especially since she’s a minority woman.
That’s why the studio’s retail space sells products from women-owned businesses, she said. Some of the products include healing crystals, candles, body oils and yoga gear.
As a Black business owner, she wants to empower other women who have decided to turn their side businesses into full-time jobs, Garrison said.
She took up the designing role for her business herself, so she scrolled through Pinterest, watched home design channel HGTV and drafted her vision to fill the 2,300-square-foot space.
“I had to create something out of nothing,” Garrison said. “It took a lot of vision, a lot of dedication and a lot of HGTV.”
Each room has its own personality and vibe, she said. When people come in, they will see a retail space on their left, and she designed seating areas on the right for people to sit, relax and meditate.
Dallas resident Jocelyn Hayes, who works as a massage therapist and esthetician at the studio, said she helped Garrison set up the decor.
Hayes said it was challenging to finish the space before the opening date.
Arlington resident Adrianne Geter is a yoga instructor and Reiki healer at the studio. She said people can feel the positive energy Garrison has created through the decor when they step into Embrace Your Wellness.
Geter said the studio is so beautiful and spacious that anyone can feel the calming energy once they enter.
Garrison said she was in the building since mid-July, working with the contractor to turn the empty slate into the studio that now stands today.
“This is, you know, my baby,” she said. “This is something that I created, and I’m finally proud of it.”
