Winter weather to return to the Metroplex this week
The Metroplex can expect winter weather to arrive this week as a cold front enters the area. 

Matt Stalley, National Weather Service meteorologist, said people should wear their jackets for the first few days of the week, especially on Monday.

“We’ve got a strong cold front that’s going to move through very early tomorrow morning,” Stalley said.  

Rain chances are expected early Monday but not for the remainder of the week, Stalley said.   

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday should feel like cold December temperatures, different from what people have experienced the past few days.

He said the Metroplex should warm up towards the end of the week with temperatures in the mid to high 70s.  

