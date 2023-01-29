Winter storm watch, high rain chances expected for the Metroplex

The Metroplex will be under a winter storm watch from noon Monday to 9 a.m. Wednesday, with significant icing possible due to freezing rain Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain chances will increase early Saturday morning into Saturday evening, and a cold front is expected to roll in around Sunday, said Miles Langfeld, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The total ice accumulations are forecasted to be one-tenth to one-fourth of an inch, particularly for elevated surfaces and bridges. Hazardous travel is likely with Tuesday being the most significantly impacted. The National Weather Service recommends people avoid driving on area roads.
If people need to drive, they should watch for ice and black ice, drive slow and give themselves extra travel time. Freezing rain will begin to end Tuesday afternoon, but travel impacts and slick spots on the roads will continue into Wednesday morning. Conditions are expected to improve through the day Wednesday as temperatures warm slightly.
News editor Steven Shaw contributed to this article.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.