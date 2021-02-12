Winter storm warning in effect until Monday, with up to 6 inches of snow expected

An ice-covered fountain Feb. 12 outside the Central Library. Snow is expected in the Metroplex late Sunday.

 Photo by Peyton C. North

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Metroplex on Friday which could result in up to half a foot of snow.

The winter storm warning, effective 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Monday, is expected to result in wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit, ice accumulation, possible near-blizzard conditions and 3 to 6 inches of snow.

The warning is in effect for several North Texas counties including Dallas and Tarrant.

These conditions could lead to hazardous conditions, nearly impossible travel and gusty winds for several days.

The main snow event is expected late Sunday, and another chance of snow arrives Tuesday night or Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a state of disaster in all 254 Texas counties due to the threat of property damage, injury and loss of life because of the severe weather.

@ByDavidSilvaR

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments