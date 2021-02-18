The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center will remain closed for the rest of the week until safer travel conditions prevail, according to the city of Arlington website.
Susan Schrock, city of Arlington communications coordinator, said the city had received 4,697 doses for the second round of the Moderna vaccine, but the severe weather situation in the Metroplex has forced them to cancel all appointments this week.
Citywide COVID-19 vaccination efforts will resume Sunday, and the Arlington Fire Department is expecting to administer about 5,000 shots of the second vaccine dose.
Lt. Richard Fegan, Arlington Fire Department public information officer, said the fire department will only be administering the second round of the vaccine, and they will focus on administering it to those who received the first dose between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.
There is no sign up for the second dose, and it’s available to anyone who got their first dose from the city, Fegan said. Officials will administer the dose between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, he said.
There is no timetable for when the city will begin administering first doses again, he said.
Following the initial dose of the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control Prevention recommends the second dose be administered within 28 days.
“We need to get the second dose personnel accommodated,” Fegan said. “Because next week we will be met with the need for more second dose personnel to be accommodated.”
Fegan said he is not anticipating a rise in COVID-19 cases as a result of people coming together for power and heat.
UTA Health Services has closed, and COVID-19 testing on campus has been suspended, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email. Testing services won’t resume until campus operations are back online.
If students suspect they have COVID-19 or have tested positive, they should fill out the self disclosure/close contact form. Health Services will respond to students via telehealth as they process the forms, Carpenter said.
@KevinLandrum13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.