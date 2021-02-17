Winter precipitation over, freezing temperatures to continue in Metroplex

Winter precipitation has finished, but the Metroplex will continue to see below-freezing temperatures until Friday afternoon.
The first opportunity to see above freezing temperatures is Friday afternoon, said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Any melting that occurs during the day Friday will be brief and limited, and ice and snow may refreeze Friday night as the temperatures drop back below freezing.
“Unfortunately, we're gonna be dealing with the impacts of the snow and ice for at least a couple more days into the weekend as well,” Sellers said.
Thursday night will be the last night of extremely cold temperatures.
“In the Arlington area, we’re looking at temperatures dropping back into the midteens,” Sellers said.
Driving conditions will remain the same late into the weekend. There are not a lot of opportunities for the ice and snow to melt, even with traffic, and refreezing each morning will keep roads hazardous.
“There's gonna be very, very limited improvement,” Sellers said.
Sellers recommends residents should continue safety precautions to get through the rest of the winter storm. This involves steps like making sure pipes aren't freezing and keeping your home heated.
“We are aware that there's rolling blackouts that are continuing, and [there are] people without power and water,” she said.
There’s a potential for these conditions to continue for the next couple of days until the Metroplex is above freezing temperatures for a prolonged period of time.
“Just because it feels like we're through the worst of it, do not let up,” Sellers said. “We don't want everybody to get back out there and pretend like things have gone back to normal when we’re still going to be dealing with this for several more days.”
