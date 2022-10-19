Why it is important to regulate sleep patterns

While the reason why we sleep is a mystery, one thing is certain: it’s important.
Sleep is an altered state of consciousness, said Perry Fuchs, psychology professor and department chair. Though people debate the purpose of sleep, deprivation can bring serious consequences.
Fuchs said sleep serves as a time for people to engage in their system’s restoration and repair. During the state, a lot of growth and development occur.
“We go into [a] relative place of safety, and we enter into this altered state of consciousness,” he said. “That might serve as a way for protection.”
Figuratively speaking, Fuchs said sleep is like going into one’s cave after being outside all day exposed to predators and danger.
There are five general stages of sleep: stages one through four, and stage five, rapid eye movement, also known as REM.
The stages are identified by specific kinds of brain activity, Fuchs said.
When people think of “deep sleep,” they usually refer to stage four sleep, the stage where it’s most difficult to wake a person up, he said.
Depriving people of entering deep sleep and REM sleep can have negative ramifications on overall health, including increased risk of cancer, heart disease and an impaired immune system and a decrease in cognitive functioning and lapses of attention.
“REM sleep is the stage of sleep that’s associated with dreaming,” Fuchs said. “We have to dream; we have to enter into REM sleep.”
Biomedical engineering freshman Preston Hoang said he gets around seven hours of sleep per night but doesn’t feel it’s enough.
Eight hours of sleep is a rule of thumb, but it varies between individuals, Fuchs said. The right answer is what makes a person feel better.
“Some people can function on less sleep, and other people need a little bit more time to sleep,” he said.
Nursing junior Kayla Martinez said she gets six hours of sleep each night, with schoolwork delaying her bedtime until midnight.
“I’m so tired in the morning. Then during the day, I feel like I need a nap,” Martinez said.
Hoang said he catches up on his sleep by taking one-to-two-hour-long power naps after school.
Fuchs said naps might do well, depending on a person’s circadian rhythm — a 24-hour cycle that is part of the body’s internal clock. However, a good sleep routine is what’s most crucial.
“It’s recommended that people try to keep as much of a regular schedule as they can for a good circadian rhythm,” he said.
Exercise is another important component of good, quality sleep. Fuchs said exercise is good for everything, including sleep for those with less secure schedules.
He said students should also avoid stimulant-based compounds and drugs, including caffeine and alcohol, as much as possible.
“Alcohol significantly interrupts the normal sleep cycle,” Fuchs said. “You see an inhibition of a decrease in overall REM sleep.”
He said minimizing stress using different strategies to help off-load the overall cognitive demand can help achieve good sleep. For this, students can try journaling and planning their days ahead.
Maintaining normal daily activities is crucial instead of cramming and pulling all-nighters to prepare for an exam, which can harm test performance, he said.
Finally, Fuchs said it’s vital to maintain a regular sleep schedule during exam season through time management.
“That’s how you prepare for an exam, not cramming all night and using caffeine or other stimulants-related compounds to keep you awake,” he said. “That’s not a good formula for success.”
