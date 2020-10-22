White Rhino Coffee is scheduled to open a new location in Arlington by the first week of December.

“Our goal is to be open for the holidays,” chief marketing officer Mary O’Connor said.

Located at 401 E. Border St., the shop will be centrally located on a common route in and out of campus and near many other downtown Arlington businesses.

This will be the fifth White Rhino Coffee location in the Metroplex, with a location in Cedar Hill, Bishop Arts, Waxahachie and Red Oak.

The Arlington location will offer a comfortable yet sleek setting, with lighter wood tones on the interior. O’Connor described it as fun, bright and welcoming.

The shop hopes to cater to a variety of students and Arlington residents.

O’Connor said White Rhino Coffee prides itself on “creating community around coffee,” which is why they’re moving to Arlington. As a college town, the city seemed like a perfect place for a new location, she said.

“We’ve created environments in every one of our shops where anybody can come and work, can study, can be connected, can gather safely,” she said.

The business offers free drinks to all first responders, and teachers receive a 10% discount. The shop also plans to offer various student specials.

O’Connor said the company plans to get involved with local and community efforts and hopes to collaborate with UTA events.

@CecilLenzen

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Tags

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments