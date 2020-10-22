White Rhino Coffee is scheduled to open a new location in Arlington by the first week of December.
“Our goal is to be open for the holidays,” chief marketing officer Mary O’Connor said.
Located at 401 E. Border St., the shop will be centrally located on a common route in and out of campus and near many other downtown Arlington businesses.
This will be the fifth White Rhino Coffee location in the Metroplex, with a location in Cedar Hill, Bishop Arts, Waxahachie and Red Oak.
The Arlington location will offer a comfortable yet sleek setting, with lighter wood tones on the interior. O’Connor described it as fun, bright and welcoming.
The shop hopes to cater to a variety of students and Arlington residents.
O’Connor said White Rhino Coffee prides itself on “creating community around coffee,” which is why they’re moving to Arlington. As a college town, the city seemed like a perfect place for a new location, she said.
“We’ve created environments in every one of our shops where anybody can come and work, can study, can be connected, can gather safely,” she said.
The business offers free drinks to all first responders, and teachers receive a 10% discount. The shop also plans to offer various student specials.
O’Connor said the company plans to get involved with local and community efforts and hopes to collaborate with UTA events.
@CecilLenzen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.